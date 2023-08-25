Discover The Evergreen State Of Washington DC With These Hidden Treasures

In the heart of the United States lies a city that echoes with the footprints of history, resonates with political power, and embraces a cultural tapestry as diverse as the nation it represents. Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States, is not just a city but a living testament to the country's past, present, and future. From iconic landmarks that stand as symbols of freedom and democracy to world-class museums that house priceless artifacts, this vibrant metropolis offers an unparalleled journey through time and a deep dive into the essence of America. We have curated a list of places to explore in the city, where every street corner has a story to tell and where the pulse of the nation can be felt with every step you take.

Enjoy the banks of the Potomac and Anacostia rivers:

Joshua Cogan

Take advantage of the waning days of summer and head to one of the many waterfronts in and around the District. Make a splash with plenty of safe, family-friendly outdoor water activities to choose from, including kayak and paddleboard rentals, grabbing a meal to-go, and enjoying gorgeous on-the-water scenery.

Take a stroll through a DC park:

DC’s outdoor offerings turn the city into a summertime playground. There’s the 2,000+ acres of Rock Creek Park, the Capitol Columns at the scenic U.S. National Arboretum, the neoclassical beauty of Malcolm X Park and more. Additionally, you can check out the gorgeous gardens of Tudor Place and gaze at outdoor sculptures at the Hirshhorn.

Visit the Zoo and See Giant Pandas:

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and its thousands of animal species make it ideal for a family travel. Make sure you secure a timed entry pass beforehand.

Make monumental memories:

The National Mall is America’s front yard, where the past, present and future come together. The monuments and memorials, including the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, the strikingly detailed Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, and the World War II Memorial, honor American forefathers and heroes in majestic fashion. Visiting the Mall is an ideal way to pay tribute on Labor Day weekend, in case you plan to spend it outdoor.

Savor a meal outdoors:

Many of DC’s beer gardens, patios and rooftop restaurants offer great views, wonderful atmosphere, and cocktails, making for dining experiences that you can savor during the holiday weekend.

Learn about espionage inside the International Spy Museum:

Visit the International Spy Museum in L’Enfant Plaza to discover the ins and outs of the espionage trade, from gadgets to strategies to costumes. During your visit, kids will love the Undercover Mission, which allows you to hone your spy skills while exploring the incredibly interactive museum.

