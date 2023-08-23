Planning A Trip To South Africa? 8 Must-Visit Places In The Popular African Country

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 23, 2023
Cape Town: This iconic city is known for its stunning landscapes like the famous Table Mountain, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront and Cape of Good Hope. Make sure to take a cable car ride to the top for panoramic views of the city and the surrounding ocean. The city offers shopping, dining, and entertainment, all while basking into nature
Kruger National Park: A trip to South Africa is incomplete without visiting its wildlife. Kruger National Park-one of Africa's largest reserves offers an incredible opportunity for wildlife enthusiasts to spot the "Big Five" (lion, elephant, buffalo, leopard, and rhinoceros) along with a plethora of other animals and birds
Johannesburg: The economic hub of South Africa- Johannesburg offers a vibrant cultural scene, historical sites like the Apartheid Museum, and the Soweto Township, which played a significant role in the country's struggle for freedom
Durban: Located on the east coast, Durban is known for its warm climate and beautiful beaches. It's a great spot for surfing, and the city's Indian heritage is reflected in its vibrant food scene, markets, and cultural events
Cango Caves: Don't miss the chance to explore the Cango Caves and the Bloukrans Bridge, home to one of the world's highest bungee jumps. These beautiful sites fall along the southern coast known as the Garden Route
Boulders Beach: This one deserves a special mention. You don't have to visit Antarctica to spot Penguins. The Boulders Beach located near Simon's Town in Cape Town is home to a large African Penguin Colony
Stellenbosch and the Winelands: South Africa is popular for its wine production, and Stellenbosch is at the heart of it. You can enjoy wine tastings, cellar tours, and culinary delights in this picturesque region. Make sure to visit the town to enjoy some wine and historic Cape Dutch architecture
Hermanus: Get ready to spot whales! Hermanus, a coastal town in the Western Cape province of South Africa is one of the best places in the world for land-based whale watching. Best time to spot the whales is from June to November, when the southern right whales migrate to the waters off the coast to mate and calve
