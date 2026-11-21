Discover Dategad Fort, Satara's Hidden Gem With A Sword-Shaped Stepwell And Stunning Views Of Sahyadri Range |

Maharashtra is one of the most beautiful states in India. It is surrounded by lush greenery, meandering rivers, the sea, forts, temples and more. Talking about forts, Maharashtra has some of the most prominent forts. You must have heard about the Raigad Fort, which is dedicated to one of the greatest warriors of all time, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but have you heard about Dategad Fort, which is located 75 kilometres south of Satara? Let's find out what makes it interesting and worth visiting.

Where is Dategad Fort located?

Dategad Fort, also known as Sundargad, is situated near Pateghar village in Patan taluka of Satara district, Maharashtra. The majestic fort is perched on a hill, and it offers panoramic views of the green valleys, mountain ranges and rugged landscapes of the Western Ghats.

Its relatively lesser-known status makes it an interesting destination for history enthusiasts, trekkers and travellers looking to explore Maharashtra beyond its popular tourist spots.

What makes Dategad Fort special?

One of the most fascinating attractions of Dategad Fort is its sword-shaped stepwell. Unlike conventional water structures, this uniquely designed stepwell resembles a sword when viewed from above. It reflects the architectural ingenuity and water-management practices of the period.

The fort also features historical remains, including stone structures and other remnants that offer glimpses into its past. Its elevated location and rugged surroundings add to its historical charm.

Historical significance of the fort

Dategad is associated with the Maratha period and the region's strategic fort network. Like several hill forts in Maharashtra, it served as a vantage point overlooking the surrounding terrain. Its location highlights the importance of hilltop fortifications in protecting territories and monitoring movement across the region.

The fort is spread over an area of 3 acres and is located on high tableland with escarpments on all sides. The scarp is about 30 feet high. One needs to climb to reach the top of the fort. There is an entrance gate to enter the tableland. The fort also offers a spiritual sight as it holds 10-feet-tall idols of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ganapati on the fort. There is also a Shivalinga, which is carved in the laterite stone near the well. Talking about the well, it is 100 feet deep and cut in the laterite stone.

Why should you visit Dategad Fort?

For adventure lovers, reaching the fort involves a trek through natural surroundings. The trail offers scenic views, while the summit rewards visitors with beautiful landscapes of the Sahyadris.

The monsoon and post-monsoon seasons transform the surrounding hills into lush green landscapes. Visitors should wear comfortable trekking shoes, carry sufficient drinking water and avoid exploring the fort during heavy rainfall.

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