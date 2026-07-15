Discover Ayurvedic Home Remedies For Tridosha-Related Diseases

Health and tridoshas work together. Ayurveda emphasises them because dosha imbalances (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha) cause health issues. Yoga guru Swami Ramdev, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, discusses tridoshas-related health problems, and home remedies with Patanjali products to treat them.

Details about Tridoshas

Tridoshas are the basis of Ayurvedic medicine. Each person’s health depends on the unique balance of three doshas or bio-energies – Vata (controls air and space movement), Pitta (controls fire and water movement), and Kapha (controls earth and water movement).

Vata deals with movement, breathing, and the nervous system. While Kapha manages stability, joint lubrication, muscle progress, and immunity, Pitta deals with metabolism, digestion, body temperature, and intellect.

Swami Ramdev mentions that the diseases you suffer are caused by the tridoshas. “The conditions associated with Vata imbalance — such as fibromyalgia, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s — manifest through symptoms like weight gain, lump formation, and inflammation. Meanwhile, Pitta imbalance leads to ulcers and skin problems, as well as stress, depression, and anger.” Kapha imbalance leads to physical and mental stagnation and issues such as water retention, and tiredness.

He adds, “Regarding Kapha, Vata, and Pitta — imbalances of which are responsible for roughly 80–90% of ailments — you should learn these simple home remedies.”

Ayurvedic Remedies to Treat Tridoshas’ Issues

Kapha Dosha: Swami Ramdev suggests eating a pomegranate after adding a pinch of rock salt. He calls pomegranate an ultimate medicine for all Kapha diseases, along with papaya. He also suggests eating roasted chickpeas along with black raisins or munakka.

“Milk creates kapha issues. If you want it, boil the milk with turmeric, ginger, shilajit, ashwagandha and soonthi. Add sugar or munakka or dates for sweetness,” he suggests. He advises taking three to four Divya Bronchom pills (35 Gms) daily, depending on the kapha’s intensity. After food, have Divya Swasari Vati (44 Gms) or Swasari Gold (13 Gms) to completely treat respiratory issues.

He adds, “For severe ailments involving respiratory issues, the regimen involves eating small amounts of pomegranate and papaya in the morning, followed by roasted chickpeas and ginger in the afternoon. If hungry, repeat the same meal in the evening. Sometimes, one experiences congestion. Have a papaya or pomegranate, and in the afternoon, eat some roasted chana. Pair it with black raisins. This combination provides protein and various minerals. Consume sattu mixed with hot water or hot milk.”

Vata Dosha: Swami Ramdev suggests making a powder of turmeric, fenugreek, and dry ginger powder. Have a mixture of aloe vera, giloy, parijat, nirgundi, and drumstick juice on an empty stomach. Or he suggests making a sabzi of 100 Gms aloe vera, 50 Gms sprouted fenugreek, and 10–20 Gms of raw turmeric. Sauté the mixture in a spoonful of cow’s ghee, adding garlic, a pinch of hing, and cumin seeds. In his words, this preparation is a supreme remedy for Vata-related disorders.

Pitta: For Pitta Dosha (bile-related) issues, bottle gourd or lauki juice, aloe vera, wheatgrass, ash gourd, bael, and bitter herbs are excellent remedies. Among these, neem is the best. “For anyone with digestive trouble, take fresh neem leaves and dry them. It offers a permanent solution for Pitta imbalances.”

He suggests taking Divya Acidogrit (37 Gms) and Divya Livogrit (49 Gms) on an empty stomach. He also mentions dissolving half to one gram of Divya Mukti Pishti (2 Gms and 3 Gms) in water at night. “Try to soak it in a silver bowl or glass. I have cured severe Pitta-related disorders—even ulcerative colitis—using Moti Pishti.”

Patanjali offers a range of ayurvedic medicinal remedies. For Vata Dosha disorders, Swami Ramdev suggests Patanjali Divya Mahayograj Guggul (20 Gms), which treats bone-related issues like joint pain, muscle stiffness, arthritis, and so on, lowers inflammation, and makes bones or nerves strong. It contains Ayurvedic ingredients such as Sounth, ajwain, mandoor bhasma, shuddha guggulu, and gajpipal.

For Vata-related skin troubles, choose Divya Kaishore Guggul (40 Gms and 80 Gms to treat troubles such as acne and eczema. It also cleanses blood, boosts digestion, and treats gout or joint irritation. It has ingredients such as triphala, giloy, guggulu, and more.

To treat Kapha Dosha imbalances, use Divya Swarn Basant Malti (1 Gms). It boosts immunity, lowers respiratory issues and tiredness, provides energy, keeps digestive fires high, and fights stress, while treating frequent ailments or fevers. It has ingredients like swarn bhasma, mukta pishti, shuddha hingul, yashad bhasma, and lemon.

For Pitta Dosha issues, opt for Divya Avipattikar Churna (100 gms) to treat Pitta Dosha aggravation, acidity, and indigestion and manage issues such as constipation, bloating, and gas. Find ingredients such as pippar, baheda, amla, cloves, and harad.

Follow the ayurvedic home remedies of yoga guru Swami Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, to treat tridoshas’ ill effects along with taking Patanjali medicinal products for added benefits.