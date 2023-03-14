Dior to showcase pre-fall collection at Mumbai's Gateway of India; check details

Gateway of India | Photo Credit: PTI

Dior is set to hold its first ever fashion show at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on March 30—making it the first European luxury megabrand to stage a major standalone show in India. According to Business of Fashion, creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri will present Dior's 2023 pre-fall collection at the monument, and the collection will be available in stores the following month.

The collection will feature silk dresses, evening coats, and sari-inspired skirts that reference traditional Indian silhouettes.

“For me to show in India means also to celebrate the heritage of India in embroidery and how important in the fashion world,” Chiuri told Business of Fashion.

In the past few years, Dior’s parent company LVMH opened many of its ateliers to the public as part of a programme called Journées Particulières.

For this event, Dior is reportedly partnering with Chanakya, a Mumbai-based atelier and craftsmanship school for women.

Chanakya’s mission is to “provide women from low-income communities with a high-quality education in hand embroidery, enabling them to maximise their potential and enhance their lives.