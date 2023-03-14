 Dior to showcase pre-fall collection at Mumbai's Gateway of India; check details
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDior to showcase pre-fall collection at Mumbai's Gateway of India; check details

Dior to showcase pre-fall collection at Mumbai's Gateway of India; check details

The fashion show on March 30 will make Dior, the first European luxury megabrand to stage a major standalone show in India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Gateway of India | Photo Credit: PTI

Dior is set to hold its first ever fashion show at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on March 30—making it the first European luxury megabrand to stage a major standalone show in India. According to Business of Fashion, creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri will present Dior's 2023 pre-fall collection at the monument, and the collection will be available in stores the following month.

The collection will feature silk dresses, evening coats, and sari-inspired skirts that reference traditional Indian silhouettes.

“For me to show in India means also to celebrate the heritage of India in embroidery and how important in the fashion world,” Chiuri told Business of Fashion.

In the past few years, Dior’s parent company LVMH opened many of its ateliers to the public as part of a programme called Journées Particulières.

For this event, Dior is reportedly partnering with Chanakya, a Mumbai-based atelier and craftsmanship school for women.

Chanakya’s mission is to “provide women from low-income communities with a high-quality education in hand embroidery, enabling them to maximise their potential and enhance their lives.

Read Also
Oscars 2023: Top nominees take home gift hampers worth ₹ 1 crore'; which includes plot in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dior to showcase pre-fall collection at Mumbai's Gateway of India; check details

Dior to showcase pre-fall collection at Mumbai's Gateway of India; check details

Gautam Adani’s son Jeet Adani gets engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah in an intimate family affair

Gautam Adani’s son Jeet Adani gets engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah in an intimate family affair

Is Goa safe? Tourist haven's image takes a hit again after latest assault incident on Delhi family

Is Goa safe? Tourist haven's image takes a hit again after latest assault incident on Delhi family

Farhan Akhtar, Zaeden and Prateek Kuhad set to rock Vibin' fest for students & Gen Z in Mumbai

Farhan Akhtar, Zaeden and Prateek Kuhad set to rock Vibin' fest for students & Gen Z in Mumbai

From hydration to after-shave, 7 Real Benefits of 'Rose Water' for your delicate skin

From hydration to after-shave, 7 Real Benefits of 'Rose Water' for your delicate skin