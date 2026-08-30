Diljit Dosanjh Enjoys Paris Like A Local With Viral Croissant Dipped In Hot Chocolate, Poses At Eiffel Tower

Paris has no shortage of iconic sights or food, and Diljit Dosanjh seems to be making the most of both. While in the French capital for the European leg of his Aura World Tour 2026, the Punjabi singer-actor gave fans a glimpse into his laid-back Paris day, complete with a classic French treat.

Diljit enjoys croissant & hot chocolate at Carette

Ahead of his concert, Diljit shared a video from his Paris outing, where he stopped at the popular Carette and indulged in the quintessential combination of a fresh croissant and rich hot chocolate.

Rather than simply enjoying the two separately, Diljit went for the classic Parisian way of eating it. He added cream to his hot chocolate and dipped pieces of the buttery croissant straight into the thick drink, making the already indulgent combination even more decadent.

The pairing is a well-known French café favourite, with the flaky pastry soaking up the rich, melted chocolate. For Diljit, it also made for a relaxed break between his tour commitments.

The singer's Paris day wasn't only about food. During the outing, Diljit was also greeted by fans, stopping to meet them and pose for photographs.

For the outing, Diljit opted for a predominantly white ensemble. He wore a printed short-sleeved camp-collar shirt with loose white trousers, keeping the silhouette comfortable and effortless.

He finished the look with a floppy white sun hat, oversized black sunglasses and a simple bracelet, giving his outfit a relaxed retro, holiday-inspired vibe that suited the Paris setting.

From Eiffel Tower to his concert

Diljit also shared another glimpse from the French capital, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. His Paris updates then shifted from sightseeing to the main reason for his visit, the Aura World Tour concert.

Pictures from the show captured a packed venue and enthusiastic fans singing and cheering along as Diljit performed on stage. One particularly warm moment showed him kissing the hands of fans, reflecting the close connection he often shares with his audience.