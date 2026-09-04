Did You Know? Why Parijata Flowers Can Be Offered After Falling And Their Connection With Lord Krishna

Why Parijata Flowers Can Be Offered After Falling And Their Connection With Lord Krishna |

Parijata, also known as Harshringar or Night-flowering Jasmine, is a deeply revered, intensely fragrant flowering shrub native to South Asia. Also known as Pavazhamalli, this plant is iconic for its delicate white petals and contrasting bright orange tubular stems. It also holds a special place in Indian mythology and Hindu traditions. Unlike most flowers used in worship, Parijata is traditionally believed to be offered to deities only after it has naturally fallen to the ground. This unusual practice has made the fragrant white-and-orange flower a fascinating part of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage. Here's to know everything about this flower.

About Parijata

Parijata (Nyctanthes arbor-tristis), also known as Harsingar or Night-Flowering Jasmine, blooms during the night and drops to the ground before sunrise. It is a sweet-smelling plant, which is also considered a sacred flower in Hinduism. The flower is also beneficial and used in Ayurveda. Leaves and bark are used in traditional medicine to help with fevers and joint pain. In many households and temples, Parijata flowers are used in daily worship, particularly for offering to Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and other Hindu deities.

The flower closely associated with Lord Krishna

The flower is believed to be closely linked to Lord Krishna. As per the legend, Sage Narada fetched a Parijata flower from the heavens to Earth and offered it to Lord Krishna, who subsequently gifted it to his queen, Rukmini. Upon hearing this, Krishna's other wife, Satyabhama, became envious and insisted on obtaining the entire divine tree for her own garden. Lord Krishna battled Indra, pulled the celestial tree from the heavens, and transported it to Dwaraka. Krishna positioned the tree in Satyabhama's yard so skillfully that when it blossomed, the flowers cascaded elegantly into Rukmini's adjacent courtyard.

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Parijata connection to Samudra Manthan

According to Hindu mythology, Parijata is considered one of the divine treasures that emerged during the Samudra Manthan, or churning of the cosmic ocean. The celestial tree is said to have been brought to Earth by Lord Krishna. Several legends connect the flower with Krishna, Satyabhama and Rukmini, adding to its religious significance.

The flower also has a distinctive appearance. Its small white petals surround an orange-red centre, while its fragrance is strongest during the night. The tree is therefore often associated with purity, devotion and serenity.