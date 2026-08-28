Did You Know? Vanshi Narayan Mandir In Uttarakhand Opens Only On Raksha Bandhan |

India is home to several temples with unique traditions, but Vanshi Narayan Mandir in Uttarakhand stands out for a particularly rare practice. Tucked away in the serene foothills of the Himalayan mountain ranges, Uttarakhand is often referred to as 'Devbhumi' or the land of gods due to the numerous temples and pilgrimage sites found in the state, which has its own historical significance. Among them is Vanshi Narayan Mandir, often called Banshi Narayan Temple. Located in the scenic Chamoli district, this 8th-century temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu opens just once every year on the occasion of Shravan Purnima, that is, Raksha Bandhan. Found it interesting? Keep on reading to know more.

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Why does Vanshi Narayan Mandir open only on Raksha Bandhan?

Vanshi Narayan Temple is nestled in the picturesque Urgam Valley of Uttarakhand. The temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is worshipped here as Vanshi Narayan. The temple remains closed throughout the year and opens for devotees on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Located at an altitude of 13,000 feet above sea level, this temple is situated in the Urgam Valley in the Joshimath development block of the district.

It is believed that for the remaining 364 days, Devarshi Narada himself worships Lord Narayana in this temple, and humans get the privilege of worshipping only on the day of Raksha Bandhan.

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A rare Raksha Bandhan tradition

One of the unique traditions associated with the temple involves local women. On Raksha Bandhan, women from nearby villages are said to visit the temple and tie sacred threads around the idol of Lord Vishnu. Devotees also offer prayers and seek blessings for the well-being and prosperity of their families. Devotees from Kalkoth village offer butter to the deity. The idol of the god is decorated with rare flowers found only on the temple premises, and then a Raksha Sutra (sacred thread) is offered to Lord Vanshi Narayan.

The temple's annual opening has therefore become an important religious and cultural occasion for the surrounding communities.

Unlike the usual celebrations of Raksha Bandhan, which focus on the bond between brothers and sisters, the festival at Vanshi Narayan Mandir is marked by a distinctive spiritual tradition.

The temple is also known for its serene Himalayan surroundings. Reaching Vanshi Narayan Mandir involves a trek through the beautiful Urgam Valley, which is perfect for nature enthusiasts and spiritual seekers.