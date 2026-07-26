Did You Know? Puri Rath Yatra Once Featured Six Chariots Instead Of Three

ANI

The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, is one of India's most revered festivals, which is celebrated every year. The vibrant festival draws millions of devotees from across the world. Every year, three magnificent wooden chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra travel from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, which is why the Rath Yatra is also known as the Gundicha Yatra. But did you know that Puri’s Rath Yatra once had six chariots instead of three?

About six chariots

The Puri Rath Yatra is famous for its three majestic chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. However, few people know that there was a time in history when the festival was celebrated with six chariots instead of three.

According to historical records and temple traditions, the unusual six-chariot procession took place during the reign of Gajapati King Purushottama Deva in the late 15th century. The king had married Princess Padmavati of Kanchi after his victorious Kanchi campaign. During one Rath Yatra, Queen Padmavati expressed her desire to witness the deities from separate chariots that would accompany the divine siblings.

Story behind the six chariots

According to legend, a river called Malini once ran along the Grand Road (Bada Danda Road, Puri), a 3.5 km stretch where the chariots are drawn. Devotees used three chariots to reach the riverbank. They transported the deities across the water and then used three additional chariots to reach the Gundicha Temple.

What are today's chariots?

The three chariots used today are Nandighosa for Lord Jagannath, Taladhwaja for Lord Balabhadra, and Darpadalana (Devadalana) for Devi Subhadra. They are newly built every year from specific types of sacred wood, following centuries-old rituals and measurements prescribed in temple traditions.