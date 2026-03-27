Dhurandhar's Rizwan Is Actually Ranveer Singh's Fitness Trainer Who Helped Actor Gain 10 kg In Just 6 Weeks |

Ranveer Singh’s intense transformation in Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become one of the most talked-about aspects of the film and the man behind it is none other than his trainer-turned co-actor, Mustafa Ahmed, who also plays Rizwan in the movie.

Mustafa, who has previously worked with Ranveer on films like Padmavat and Gully Boy, revealed that the actor underwent a rigorous physical transformation before the shoot, gaining nearly 10 kilograms in just six weeks.

Sharing insights into their bond, he wrote in an emotional Instagram post, “With you, it’s always been just picking up from where we left. So many conversations unrelated to work but more to life.” He further added, “Whether it’s Mustafa or Rizwan, I will always have your back. You know it. And now I guess the world knows it too.”

Opening up about the demanding routine, Mustafa said, “We used to do weight training in the evening for 1.5 hours or 1 hour with dumbbells and bars. We worked on the machines very little. Which is what helped him to be that big.” He also highlighted the tight timeline, adding, “We packed on a good 10 kgs in about 6 weeks. We had very little time… when we met, he was 77 kilos, he was 87 when the film started.”

Ranveer's diet for Dhurandhar Tranformation:

The transformation wasn’t just about workouts; it required strict discipline in diet, too. “Ranveer was eating about 4,000–4,500 calculated calories a day… one meal itself takes 45 minutes,” Mustafa shared, pointing out the intensity behind the process.

From trainer to co-star, Mustafa Ahmed’s journey alongside Ranveer Singh adds a compelling behind-the-scenes story to the film, one that reflects dedication, trust and a shared commitment to pushing limits for the perfect on-screen result.