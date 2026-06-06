'Dhurandhar Road' In Mumbai: Did You Know This Khar Pathway Named After Renowned Artist? Here's To Know Everything

M.V. Dhurandhar |

Mumbai’s streets often carry the names of individuals who have made remarkable contributions to society, art, politics, and culture. One such lesser-known yet significant road is M.V. Dhurandhar Marg in Khar, named after the celebrated Indian artist Mahadev Vishwanath Dhurandhar. He was a renowned Indian painter and postcard artist in the British colonial era.

About M.V. Dhurandhar

Born in 1867, he was brought up in Kolhapur. M.V. Dhurandhar was one of India’s most influential painters during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He played a crucial role in shaping modern Indian art and was among the first generation of artists trained at the prestigious Sir J. J. School of Art in Mumbai. His artistic journey eventually led him to become a respected teacher and later the institution’s first Indian director.

Dhurandhar was renowned for his realistic paintings that beautifully captured Indian life, traditions, festivals, and social customs. His works often portrayed scenes from mythology as well as everyday life, which made them both culturally significant and visually appealing. Over his long career, he produced thousands of artworks, illustrations, and sketches, many of which were featured in books, magazines, and also in calendars.

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Why is Mumbai's Khar Road named after M.V. Dhurandhar?

Khar Road in Mumbai is referred to as Chitrakar Dhurandhar Road, which stretches along the western part of the neighborhood. It links Chuim Village to Linking Road and S.V. Road. He was among the most renowned artists and a trailblazer of contemporary Indian art. He was born into the Pathare Prabhu community, known for its historic and enduring presence in the Khar region. His personal home, Amba Sadan, remained on this street until the 1990s.

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Dhurandhar Revenge on OTT

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a Ranveer Singh starrer spy thriller that narrates the story of a courageous Indian criminal spy who goes undercover in Karachi, Pakistan, penetrating a perilous gangster's (Akshaye Khanna) organisation as part of "Operation Dhurandhar." The film is streaming on JioHotstar.