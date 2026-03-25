Dhurandhar 2 Actor Ranveer Singh To Apologise At Chamundi Hills Post Misfired Kantara Mimicry Row; More About Its History & What Makes It So Famous

Ranveer Singh To Apologise At Chamundi Hills |

Actor Ranveer Singh, who was getting praised for his role in Dhurandhar and for the success of the film, now finds himself in the spotlight, but this time it is not because of his dance moves or quirky fashion but for his controversial remark about the deity Chamundi Devi. On Tuesday, the actor tendered an unconditional apology before the Karnataka High Court over his controversial remark about the depiction of deity Chamundi in Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1. Amid backlash, the actor will pay a visit to Chamundi Hills to apologise. Where is Chamundi Hills and why is it considered so sacred? Keep on reading to know more.

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Ranveer Singh apologises for his remark

Amid backlash over his alleged mimicry linked to the deity portrayed in Kantara, Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for Ranveer Singh, said that the actor would file an affidavit of apology and also visit the temple of the deity to offer prayers and apologies. The actor apologised after an outrage erupted on social media following his speech at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which took place in Goa last year.

Where is Chamundi Hills?

Chamundi Hills is one of Karnataka’s most revered spiritual destinations, which rises about 1,000 metres above sea level. It is home to the famous Chamundeshwari Temple, which is dedicated to Goddess Chamundeshwari, a fierce form of Durga believed to be the protector deity of Mysuru. The hill also offers panoramic views of the city and features the iconic Nandi statue, a massive monolithic sculpture that draws thousands of visitors every year.

Chamundi Hills is associated with the Wadiyar dynasty

Historically, Chamundi Hills has been closely associated with the Wadiyar dynasty, the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, who considered the goddess their guardian deity. The site gained further prominence during the annual Dasara festival, when elaborate rituals and processions are conducted in honour of the goddess. Devotees often climb the 1,000 steps leading up to the temple as an act of faith, while others access it by road.

Ranveer referred to Chamundi Devi as ghost

Ranveer Singh was praising actor Rishab Shetty for his dedication as well as for his performance in Kantara: Chapter 1. In the course of his speech, Singh referred to the Chamundi deity as a female ghost, and not only that, he mimicked Rishab Shetty's performance, which led to the controversy on social media.