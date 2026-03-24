Dhurandhar 2 Star Ranveer Singh To Submit 'Unconditional Apology' In Court For Kantara Mimicry Row

Dhurandhar 2 Star Ranveer Singh To File 'Unconditional Apology' For Kantara Mimicry Row At IFFI |

Dhurandhar 2 actor Ranveer Singh is set to offer an unconditional apology over his Kantara mimicry controversy at the closing ceremony of the IFFI (International Film Festival of India) 2025. As per NDTV, the actor will be filing an affidavit extending an “unconditional apology” for the incident.

Ranveer Singh is set to submit an affidavit offering his “unconditional apology” to the court on April 10, 2026. According to reports, his lawyer also stated that the actor will personally offer his apology by visiting the Chamundi Temple in Mysuru. The case has been adjourned, with the next hearing scheduled for April 10.