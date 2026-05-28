Dhul Hijjah 2026: Everything To Know About Arafah And Eid al-Adha

Dhul Hijjah is considered one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar and holds immense spiritual significance for Muslims around the world. It is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar year and is closely associated with the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. It is also known as the month of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Eid al-Adha is one of the two Eids celebrated by Muslims. It follows the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage period and is also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice”.

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About Dhul Hijjah

The first 10 days of Dhul Hijjah are regarded as especially sacred. During this period, Muslims increase prayers, charity, remembrance of Allah, and good deeds. Among these days, the ninth day, known as the Day of Arafah, is considered highly sacred. During this time, pilgrims performing Hajj gather at Mount Arafat to pray and seek forgiveness, while Muslims who are not on pilgrimage often observe fasting on this day.

Arafah significance

Fasting on the Day of Arafah is believed to bring spiritual rewards and forgiveness for sins of the previous and coming year, according to Islamic teachings. Many devotees spend the day in worship, reciting prayers and reading the Quran. The Day of Arafah is the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah, which is considered the holiest and most pivotal day of the Hajj pilgrimage. Arafah (Yawm Arafah) is the peak of the sacred Hajj pilgrimage when millions gather on the plains of Mount Arafat. Fasting on this day is highly spiritual, as the Prophet Muhammad stated it eradicates the sins of the previous and the coming year.

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Tenth day marks the beginning of Eid

The tenth day of Dhul Hijjah marks the beginning of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or the Festival of Sacrifice. The festival commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command. Muslims celebrate the occasion by offering prayers, sacrificing animals as per tradition, and sharing meat with family, friends, and the needy. During this time, Muslims across the world prepare themselves for a period of devotion, reflection, fasting, and celebration.