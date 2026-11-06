Dhanteras Buying Muhurat 2026: When Should You Buy Gold, Silver, Utensils And More? Check Auspicious Timings From Delhi, Mumbai And More | FPJ

The five-day Diwali festival is marked by Dhanteras, which is being celebrated today, Friday, November 6. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is considered an auspicious occasion to purchase gold, silver, jewellery, utensils and other valuables. The festival marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations and is traditionally associated with Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Kubera.

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Significance of Lord Dhanvantari on Dhanteras

Why Lord Dhanvantari? Because Dhanteras is associated with the emergence of Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda, during the Samudra Manthan. The day is therefore also considered significant for health and well-being, according to Hindu mythology.

On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, who symbolise wealth, prosperity, health and good fortune. Buying precious metals, especially gold and silver, is considered auspicious as it is believed to bring prosperity and abundance into the household. Let's take a look at muhurat timings for things to buy, like gold and utensils, in various cities.

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City-wise Choghadiya muhurat for Dhanteras shopping

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious period (Shubh Muhurat) for buying gold, silver, utensils and other items on Dhanteras (November 6, 2026) begins at 10:30 AM on November 6 and continues through the night until 6:37 AM (or 10:47 AM) on November 7. Now, let's take a look at city-wise timings for buying.

Mumbai – 6:35 PM – 8:35 PM

New Delhi – 6:02 PM – 7:57 PM

Chandigarh – 6:00 PM – 7:54 PM

Lucknow – 5:50 PM – 7:47 PM

Patna – 5:36 PM – 7:33 PM

Kanpur – 5:53 PM – 7:50 PM

Mumbai – 6:35 PM – 8:35 PM

Bengaluru – 6:25 PM – 8:20 PM

Hyderabad – 6:15 PM – 8:13 PM

Chennai – 6:14 PM – 8:10 PM

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What should you buy on Dhanteras?

People usually buy gold and silver jewellery, coins, utensils and other metal objects, which are among the most popular purchases on Dhanteras. Many households also consider buying brass and copper utensils on this occasion.

Other auspicious purchases on Dhanteras

Some people purchase new brooms as part of the traditional observance associated with Goddess Lakshmi. Electronic appliances, vehicles and property are also commonly purchased during the festive period.