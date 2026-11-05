Dhanteras 2026: Why Is Buying A Broom Considered Lucky? Here's What You Should Know

Dhanteras 2026 | FPJ

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali, which is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day (Trayodashi) of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin. On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari, who is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras, and he is considered the god of Ayurveda, who imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of mankind and to help rid it of the suffering of disease. But do you know that honouring a broom on Dhanteras is important? Let's understand why.

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Why honouring a broom is important?

This year, Dhanteras will be observed on Friday, November 6, 2026. On this day, buying and offering a broom is considered auspicious and important on Dhanteras in many Hindu traditions, as it is viewed as a physical manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi because it is a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi. The broom represents cleanliness and purity. In Hindu tradition, Goddess Lakshmi is believed to only stay in a clean and positive space.

Beliefs behind buying a new broom

According to the Hindu beliefs, when Goddess Lakshmi appeared, a broom was considered a divine tool to purify space and remove disorder. According to belief, buying a new broom on Dhanteras signifies clearing old energy and making room for abundance. When used during festive cleaning, it’s thought to drive out negative forces and invite fresh beginnings. In many households, the broom is also worshipped briefly before being used, as it represents the arrival of wealth and purity.

About Dhanteras

The word 'Dhanteras' means wealth, and 'teras' refers to the thirteenth day of the lunar month of Kartik. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, emerged from the ocean on this day during the Samudra Manthan.