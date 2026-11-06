Dhanteras 2026: What Is Yam Deepam? Know The Tradition Behind Lighting This Special Diya | FPJ

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is an important Hindu festival celebrated two days before Diwali. While the occasion is traditionally associated with purchasing gold, silver, utensils and other valuables, it also holds religious significance through the ritual of lighting a special diya called Yam Deepam or Yama Deepam. The ritual is performed not only on Dhanteras but also on Naraka Chaturdashi and Diwali to seek the blessings of Lord Yama, the Hindu god of death, and pray for the long life and well-being of family members. Let's understand why it is important and where to light Yam Deepam.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yama Deepam during the five days of Diwali

Dhanteras is one of the most significant festivals marking Diwali. This year, it is celebrated on Friday, November 6. During the celebration of Dhanteras, people worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari. That is why it is also known as Dhantrayodashi. But there is one more traditional ritual which is followed in many Indian households, and that is the lighting of Yama Deepam, dedicated to the Lord of Death, Yamaraj.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is the significance of Yam Deepam?

According to Hindu beliefs, lighting a diya in honour of Lord Yama on Dhanteras is believed to protect family members from untimely death and negative energies. The ritual is also known as Yama Deepdaan. It is traditionally performed in the evening, particularly during Pradosh Kaal, after sunset. During the performance of the ritual, the lamp is traditionally placed outside the main entrance of the house, facing the south direction. But why south? Because the south is considered the direction associated with Lord Yama. The diya is generally lit using mustard oil or sesame oil, with the wick facing south.

Devotees offer prayers to Lord Yama while lighting the lamp and seek protection, good health and longevity for their families.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Legend behind the ritual

According to popular religious beliefs, the practice is associated with a legend about a young prince whose horoscope predicted that he would die on the fourth night of his marriage due to a snakebite. To protect him, his wife placed heaps of gold and silver ornaments outside their room and lit numerous lamps. Lord Yama, who arrived in the form of a serpent, was dazzled by the light and the glittering ornaments and could not enter the room. This is believed to have saved the prince's life.