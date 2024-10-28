 Dhanteras 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Time And City-Wise Dhantrayodashi Timings
Dhanteras 2024 will be observed on Tuesday, October 29th. Keep reading to know city-wise shubh muhurat and more:

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day auspicious festival of Diwali. It is one of the holy days in Hindu culture, symbolising good health, wealth, good luck and prosperity. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29th, 2024.

On Dhanteras, people celebrate their health, wealth, and prosperity. Purchasing rich items like gold, silver, and other precious metals is regarded as fortunate since it is thought to bring blessings from the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi. Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantari, the deity associated with health, are also honoured on this day.

When is Dhanteras 2024?

According to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras 2024 will fall on Tuesday, October 29. Additionally, the Dhantrayodashi puja muhurat this year will last for an hour and 49 minutes. Keep reading to know the exact shubh muhurat:

Dhanteras 2024 Puja Muhurat: 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM

Yama Deepam will be observed on Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Pradosh Kaal: 6:12 PM to 8:53 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM

Trayodashi Tithi begins on October 29, 2024, at 1:01 AM

Trayodashi Tithi ends on October 30, 2024, at 3:45 AM

City-wise Dhanteras 2024 muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, here are city-wise Dhanteras 2024 shubh muhurat:

New Delhi: 6:31 PM to 8:13 PM

Mumbai: 7:04 PM to 8:37 PM

Gurugram: 6:32 PM to 8:14 PM

Noida: 6:31 PM to 8:12 PM

Jaipur: 6:40 PM to 8:20 PM

Chennai: 6:44 PM to 8:11 PM

Hyderabad: 6:45 PM to 8:15 PM

Pune: 7:01 PM to 8:33 PM

Chandigarh: 6:29 PM to 8:13 PM

Bengaluru: 6:55 PM to 8:22 PM

Ahmedabad: 6:59 PM to 8:35 PM

Kolkata: 5:57 PM to 7:33 PM

