Devotees Throng Odisha's Jagannath Temple For Sacred Mahadeep Aarti On Parama Ekadashi

Devotees Throng Odisha's Jagannath Temple |

Thousands of devotees gathered at the revered Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, to witness the sacred Mahadeep Aarti on the auspicious occasion of Parama Ekadashi. The spiritually significant ritual drew pilgrims from different parts of the country, who arrived to seek blessings from Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra.

Parama Ekadashi, observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Adhik Maas (extra lunar month), holds immense importance in Hindu tradition. Devotees believe that observing fasts, offering prayers, and participating in religious ceremonies on this day helps attain spiritual merit, removes sins, and brings prosperity and peace.

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Mahadeep aarti performed at Jagannath Temple

On the auspicious day of Parama Ekadashi, a sacred Mahadeep Aarti was performed by the priests at Puri's Jagannath Temple. Thousands of devotees gathered at the revered temple and witnessed the sacred aarti, which was conducted with great devotion. Devotees observed the elaborate rituals, where offerings were prepared near Lord Jagannath.

The revered spiritual ceremony features the lighting of a massive ghee lamp, which is then raised to the topmost spire (Neelchakra) of the shrine.

About Mahadeep Aarti

The Mahadeep Aarti is a sacred Hindu ritual performed at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. It centres around lighting a massive holy lamp called the Mahadeep, which is then carried to and raised atop the temple's main spire.

The massive lamp is crafted by wrapping dry banana branches in cloth, which is then heavily soaked and dipped in ghee.

About Parama Ekadashi

Parama Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe. Hindu scriptures, especially the Padma Purana, describe the immense spiritual merit associated with observing this vrat. Fasting and offering prayers on this day help devotees attain prosperity, remove obstacles, and receive divine blessings.