Desi Wander Women: India's first-ever-women team is all set to drive across 30 nations in the Mongol Rally

Desi Wander Women: India's First Women team to drive across 30 nations in the Mongol Rally | Instagram

Taking a roadtrip with your besties is what we all dream of, but what if the trip gets even more exciting with unknown route and a journey to finish without any help? Seems exciting right.

'Desi Wander Women', the first-ever Indian Women's team is all set to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey across Europe. The Indian-born rally team will begin their journey from Mumbai's Churchgate on May 21 at 9 am for Mongol Rally 2023- the greatest motoring adventure on the planet.

The team comprises a group of friends Manisha Mishra, Anubha Verma and Pooja Sharma who have known each other for many years, that factored while taking on a challenge like the Mongol Rally 2023.

What is Mongol Rally?

The Mongol Rally is an annual charity event and adventure rally that takes participants on an epic journey from Europe to Mongolia. It is not a race but rather a unique and challenging travel experience.

Teams participating in the Mongol Rally have to cover 16,000 to 20,000 kms (almost half the earth’s circumference) from the UK to Mongolia in a 1200 cc or below car by themselves all while also supporting a cause and fundraising for impact.

The Rally kicks off in Devon in the UK and travels through central Asia (via Europe) and to the finish line in Ulan-Ude, Siberia. This long journey comprises chaos in multiple countries and terrains, including deserts, mountains, and various challenging road conditions.

There’s no backup. The exact route is not predetermined, and participants have the freedom to choose their own path, allowing for a sense of exploration and adventure.

Unlike most rallies, success isn’t measured in position or time – it’s just a matter of getting to the finish line. Needless to say, many vehicles don’t quite make it but that’s all part of the fun.