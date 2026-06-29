Desi Kulfi At Wimbledon: Popular Strawberry & Cream Gets Indian Touch From 120-Year-Old Delhi Brand |

Wimbledon is serving a slice of its most cherished tradition in India this year through a unique culinary collaboration with Delhi's iconic 120-year-old dessert brand, Kuremal's Kulfi. Blending British sporting heritage with a beloved Indian summer treat, the partnership introduces a special Strawberries and Cream Kulfi, inspired by one of the Championships' most recognisable flavours.

For decades, strawberries and cream have been an inseparable part of the Wimbledon experience. During the prestigious two-week tennis tournament, spectators consume more than a million fresh strawberries paired with cream, making the dessert as iconic as the grass courts themselves. This year, Indian tennis fans can enjoy that classic flavour in a refreshing new avatar.

Created exclusively for the tournament season, the limited-edition Strawberries and Cream Kulfi will be available from June 23 to July 12 across all four Kuremal outlets in Delhi, located at Connaught Place, Bengali Market, Hauz Khas, and Chandni Chowk.

The collaboration also brings together two seasonal favourites from different parts of the world. While strawberries and cream have become synonymous with the British summer and Wimbledon, India's strawberry season typically arrives between November and December. Introducing the flavour as a kulfi during the summer months offers dessert lovers a unique crossover inspired by one of tennis' biggest events.

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Speaking about the collaboration, Usama Al-Qassab, Marketing and Commercial Director at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, said, "Strawberries and cream are synonymous with The Championships. Through this collaboration with Kuremal, we are pleased to offer a Wimbledon-inspired interpretation of this traditional dessert for tennis fans in India."

Echoing the excitement, Vishal Sharma, Managing Director of Kuremal's, said, "For generations, Kuremals has been part of Delhi's summer traditions, and we are delighted to introduce a kulfi inspired by one of Wimbledon's most recognisable customs. We hope the flavour offers tennis fans and our customers an opportunity to enjoy a familiar summer favourite with a Wimbledon-inspired twist."