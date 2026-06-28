Authentic Flavors from Rajasthan Arrive in Mumbai; A Royal Feast Awaits You at Tuskers

The Maharaj Legacy Thali |

What comes to your mind when you think of a Rajasthani thali? Dal Baati Churma? Gatte Ki Sabzi? Bajra roti? Ker Sangri? Kadhi chawal? The ongoing Rajasthani food festival, The Maharaj Legacy, at Tuskers in Sofitel Mumbai BKC, has all this and more served on a large metal thali with a glass of fresh buttermilk on the side and a delightful bowl of assorted kulfi to wrap up the meal on a high note.

It is royalty served to you on your table, and every bite you take, tells the story of authenticity, traditions, and flavours that belong to Rajasthan.

(Left) Papad to munch on and (right) Dal Baati |

As you step inside Tuskers, it's hard to miss the artist working quietly in a corner, making hand-made bangles. He is focussed, oblivious of his surroundings, patiently working on each bangle, to mould it in colours of the wearer's choice.

That sight can transport you to a faraway village back in Rajasthan, and that's the note at which you begin The Maharaj Legacy feast.

The chefs bringing this wonderful thali together are Maharaj Pratapgiri Swami and Maharaj Mahendra Singh Chundawat, who hope to celebrate Rajasthan's rich culinary heritage by bringing its traditions to the table.

Expect treasured, heirloom recipes passed down through generations brought to life by these two chefs because not only are some food traditions meant to be preserved; they are also meant to be celebrated, and shared.

(Left to right) Welcome drink, Desert Bloom, Mewar Kairi Shikanji and lassi |

The journey begins with Motiyo Ki Raab, a gently spiced soup of bajra and sweet corn. Delicate on the palate yet deeply nourishing, it offers comforting warmth and subtle layers of flavour, setting the tone for the feast ahead.

A soothing pink welcome drink offers a refreshing pause before guiding you gently into the main course, setting the stage for the flavours that follow, however, do take a minute to check out their signature mocktails.

Choose between the Mewar Kairi Shikanji, a refreshing blend of raw mango, roasted cumin, black salt, lime, and mint, or the Desert Bloom, a drink inspired by the distinctive ker berry.

Fennel takes centre stage in the Saunf Sultan, where it is paired with green apple, lime, and tonic water for a crisp, aromatic refreshment. For something richer, the chilled Kesariya Marwar Lassi blends milk with saffron, cardamom, and rose water, creating a creamy, fragrant drink steeped in tradition.

The thali with a variety of dishes |

The experience begins with Paan Patte Aur Singhade Ki Chaat, a vibrant prelude to the thali. Crisp water chestnut and fresh betel leaves are tossed with curd and spices, creating a refreshing, tangy chaat that awakens the palate.

The thali itself unfolds with around fourteen preparations, beginning with refreshing starters such as Kakdi Tamatar Salad, Kala Channa Salad, Jimikand Ki Tashtari, and Teh Pe Teh Paneer. The main course follows with comforting dishes like Papad Methi Ka Saag, Mewadi Gatta Curry, Tirumura Paneer Masala, and Turai Mogar Ki Sabzi.

These can be enjoyed with bejad ki roti, masal baati, phulka, or poori. Alternatively, one may opt for warm Mathari Matter Pulao, ghee chawal with Marwadi kadhi, or a simple khichidi for a more homely finish.

Desserts here strike a thoughtful balance, offering richness without overwhelming sweetness. The saffron-infused Kesar Shrikhand made with velvety hung curd, pairs beautifully with warm pooris and is satisfying enough to be enjoyed on its own. Churma, with its buttery, crumbly texture, can be savoured by itself or alongside the iconic Dal Baati, an indispensable part of every authentic Rajasthani thali.

The creamy, melt-in-your-mouth kulfi (in three flavours, pistachio, malai, and mango) create a dessert that lingers long after the last bite.

The Maharaj Legacy is on at Tuskers, Sofitel, BKC till June 30.

The thali lunch is available from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and the set menu and a la carte can be availed between 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM.