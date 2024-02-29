Delhi NCR This Weekend: From Music To Comedy, An Island Of Unseen Flickers Knocks To Get Discovered

Amid a panoply of artsy waves, you too can step into the new season with a petrichor buzz and tons of serendipitous events that will happen in your city. From the quintessential theatre performances to bucolic outbursts of laughter, you can plan a good weekend in your boots while remaining frugal. Happy holidays are indeed a panacea that can transform your negativity and evaporate boredom for a more productive life.

There are peals of laughter, sombre suspense, and sumptuous cinema under the stars, with mystic gales of the wind. You are all free to mark your favourite thing, so put the wings up to welcome spring.

Sherlock Holmes in 'The Speckled Band': Suspense To Fuel Vitality

This famous furtive story of the Sherlock Holmes series is based on an enthralling episode of tickling suspense. This play roams around a timid young woman and scrapes down the layers of foul and light-blind senarios of life. The locks of the mansion create a dizzy labyrinth amid estimations and faiths to shake up your visionary raft.

Catch on the exuberance of theatre to spice things up with a little drama and romance.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Delhi

When: March 3

Movie Under The Stars: Towards The Serenity Of Silver Screen

The movie buffs can plan a hazy-lazy Saturday night under the stars with cosy beanbags, fluffy popcorn, and the romantic blockbuster, 'Veer-Zara' for a heart-wrenching weekend with incredible musical masterpieces.

No doors, no windows, because the stars are twinkling to welcome you in the gleaming moonlight of Bollywood echoes.

Where: SSC Open Air Cinema, Candor Techspace, Noida

When: March 2

Rumaniyat: Sufi Night To Ingite The Inner-Light

Music lovers can join the 'sufi night' to rejuvenate their consciousness without much noise. The soulful 'Mehfil' of 'Rumaniyat' with outstanding and striking melodies will soothe your wounds like divine bliss.

Only prayers and sublime love have the power to shape realities, and nothing can beat the combo of music and fresh insights into hopes.

Where: F Bar and Lounge, Noida

When: March 2, 3

Yolo: Join Comdey To Fortify Empathy

And what is better than culling out the happy flickers from the fizzy coalmine of complicated anxieties? Vikramjit Singh's version of comedy digs down on empathy to boost the wave of happiness and add meaning to your path.

The dull cycles of gloomy wind can get tenacity with a delightful bowl of laughter and cherry picked slices of motivation to renew your energy.

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Delhi

When: March 2

