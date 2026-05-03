Deepika Padukone's Bohemian Dress Sold Out! Actor Sported Outfit In Viral BTS Scenes Of KING With Shah Rukh Khan In Cape Town |

Several behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot of KING, starring Shah Rukh Khan, have taken the internet by storm. Filmed in Cape Town, the viral moments not only showcased the star power of the film but also put the spotlight on the stylish appearances of the lead actors. Among them, Deepika Padukone grabbed attention for her effortlessly chic bohemian look.

TAKE A LOOK:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Deepika was seen sporting a beige Aum dress from Mes Demoiselles, reportedly priced at around €206.25. The long dress, featuring a baroque print and intricate studded details, quickly became the talk of the internet, with fashion enthusiasts rushing to find the outfit online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The dress embodies a free-spirited bohemian aesthetic, crafted in chiffon viscose with a soft ecru base that resembles a painting in motion. Its loose, asymmetrical silhouette adds a sense of effortless movement, while delicate studs along the neckline, bust, and underbust subtly highlight the figure. The wide, sheer sleeve, gathered at the wrists, offer a glimpse of the arms, adding a hint of allure.

Read Also Deepika Padukone Stuns In Elegant All-White Look With Ranveer Singh At Ambani School Event

At the back, flounced panels create a dramatic yet poetic volume, striking a perfect balance between romance and bold sophistication. Fully lined for comfort, the outfit blends elegance with a modern, carefree edge.

What’s even more interesting is that the dress has now gone completely sold out on the official website of Mes Demoiselles. The brand reportedly even placed the piece on sale amid a surge in demand, proving once again the undeniable influence of Deepika’s fashion choices.

From on-screen charisma to off-screen style, Deepika Padukone continues to set trends effortlessly, turning even a BTS moment into a full-blown fashion phenomenon.