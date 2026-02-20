Deepika Padukone Stuns In Elegant All-White Look With Ranveer Singh At Ambani School Event |

Deepika Padukone once again proved that understated fashion can be just as impactful as high glamour when she stepped out for the Beyond Winning event at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Accompanied by husband Ranveer Singh, her father Prakash Padukone and mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani, the actor embraced a serene, sophisticated aesthetic that stood out for its simplicity.

For the occasion, she chose an all-white outfit from House of Masaba, the label helmed by designer Masaba Gupta. The look featured a kaftan-style kurta layered over a coordinated slip and tailored pants, all crafted in luxurious silk. The breezy silhouette added movement and grace, while the tonal palette kept the ensemble polished and timeless.

What elevated the outfit further were its subtle design details. The kurta showcased delicate palm tree embroidery and tropical leaf motifs stitched in white thread, creating texture without overpowering the minimalist aesthetic. She completed the look with traditional designer juttis and kept accessories refined, opting for diamond-studded floral earrings that added just the right amount of sparkle.

Her beauty styling mirrored the outfit’s calm elegance, soft makeup, neatly styled hair and a natural glow that complemented the monochrome ensemble.

Ranveer Singh balanced her ivory tones with a sharp all-black look. He wore a structured blazer with padded shoulders and a tailored fit, paired with coordinated separates, creating a classic contrast moment for the couple.

The event also saw the presence of notable personalities, including Shloka Mehta and Sonam Kapoor, but Deepika’s graceful all-white statement remained one of the standout moments of the evening.