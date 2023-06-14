Include These Vibrant Colours To Give A Fresh Look To Your Spring-Summer Wardrobe

Though Instagram introduced the trend of seasonal aesthetics, the fashion world originated seasonal colour palettes eons ago. For example, winter tones encompass cool, saturated, high-contrast hues, like bright fuchsia to icy turquoise and crisp white to emerald green. On the other hand, spring and summer colours hint at warmed months ahead, and hues of the season centre around bold and bright colours like cherry tomato, blazing yellow, beetroot purple, and beige.

That said, if you want to experiment and wear something beyond the pre-defined colour norms, there are ample options. Anu Mehra, the founder of Charisma by Anu Mehra suggests some popular colours that dominated the runways. The best part is that they can be easily mismatched and are unexpected combinations, so brace for exciting and fresh looks

Lovely Lilac

In the past few months, there has been a considerable uptick in this new muted pastel tone. From dresses to pumps and palazzo pants to button earrings, the sensuous pale lilac embodies an abundance of calming and feminine effects. Moreover, it looks good on all complexions and transitions seamlessly from daytime to night-time, making a statement beyond little black dresses. Many brands incorporate this softened shade for formal suits, sleek tank tops, and A-line midi skirts.

Earthy Orange

This deep tone of orange has quickly emerged as a designer favorite and can be prominently seen everywhere, from sequin dresses to bikinis. While top-to-toe burnt orange looks were seen on the runway, you can add a subtle hint of neutrals like cream or bronze to balance the monotone look. Someone who requires strict, formal attire at the workplace can pair an earthy orange blazer with beige or black trousers. This choice of colour in blazers and suits is unusual and can make a look feel more exclusive.

Mint Green

From regular wear in olive green to electric lime, there is something for everyone in the green spectrum this summer/spring. Most of us have owned casual cargo pants in olive tone, but the shades of green are lightening up this season, with dresses, wedges, bags, and sunglasses showing up as the weather warms. Surprisingly, even neutrals embrace a green undertone, and designers leave no stone unturned to incorporate pastel green into ethnic wear, including bridal outfits. If you are hesitant to try the bold minty colour, start with an accessory, like a bag or earrings, to your neutral-toned basics and see how you feel.

Magnetic Magenta

This striking vibrant tint that happens to be an outcome of an amalgamation of red, pink, and purple is not for all but inspires self-expression and free experimentation. This color is meant for you if you like to take the unconventional route. Despite being eye-catching, this shade appears elegant and not too in-your-face. If worn with a neutral shade, like khaki, turquoise, or navy, the look can become less overwhelming, making it easily accessible.

Pastel Pink

The rise of bright pink started decades ago, but modern-day girls are pushing for soft, feminine pinks. Let us admit we all saw this coming. And this comeback of subdued pink isn’t restricted to dresses; it is going well with casual coats, sarees, lehengas, sweatshirts & joggers, and accessories. Basic tees with light jackets in fresh, pastel pink shades can help ease the segue between seasons and offer the much-needed layering to prevent your hands from suntan. Alternatively, you can team this colour with paler neutrals like ivory, beige, grey, or nude.

Timeless Beige and White

Going wrong with this classic, timeless, and chic neutral tone is almost impossible. This is one of the reasons why beige and white are always in trend across seasons. It may seem like a winter color, but if worn correctly, it can seamlessly overpower the bolds, such as blood red, fuchsia pink, and royal blue. The beauty of beige and white is that it feels expensive and looks fantastic with other pale neutrals and bright tones, making it an excellent background shade for any outfit.

Dazzling Metallics

Most of us believe that metallics are best suited for winter months, especially for night-time occasions. But I firmly believe that outfits in metallic shades can be worn year-round. For a more balanced, toned-down look, pair a sequin silver or golden skirt with a crisp white or black tee or crop top. If the thought of donning a glittery, eye-grabbing outfit seems overwhelming, let your metallic jewellery do the talking. Bronze arm cuffs, gold hoops, or rose gold chains are some options that can be your best picks!

With so many options at your disposal, it is best first to identify whether you have a warm or cool tone and then choose the variations of any of these colours that appeal to you. To a large extent, most of us can wear all the colours; it is just about cracking the right shade in the form of the right outfit.

