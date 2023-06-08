Elevate Your Summer Style With These 3 Essentials Suggested By Ace Fashion Designer Kaveri Lalchand

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023
Achieving a sense of style with the appropriate clothing for the season can be effortless and an art form at the same time. Ace designer and founder of Summer with linen, Kaveri Lalchand suggests some ways you can elevate your style quotient while embracing summer with panache
Easy work wear solutions: Keep it simple and crisp. A versatile piece like a linen square top with pants or a skirt; a linen blouse- monochromatic or with elegant embroidery or prints; no fuss linen kurtas can be some of your workwear staples- keeping it work appropriate while making a personal fashion statement
Add linen dresses to your summer wardrobe: Linen is an ideal fabric for the season that’s light, versatile and breathable; the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe
Summer dressing can be challenging but you don’t have to deflate your style if you choose free-flowing, well-designed and tailored garments that are flattering
Achieve style and comfort with minimum effort by indulging in the brilliance of our handcrafted square dress for a perfect day out in the sun
Add a touch of shimmer for an evening out with the glistening grace with a dress
Embracing the Linen-Saree Trend: The Indian fashion landscape is transforming rapidly; however, the saree is here to stay- whether it is the venerable Benaras or Jamdani or new interpretations of weaving and wearing one
Kaveri’s linen sarees are both ornate for occasions and customised for everyday wear, capturing the elegance and statement that only a saree can make
