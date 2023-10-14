Debut Edition Of Freebird Music Festival To Feature Farhan Akhtar & When Chai Met Toast In Guwahati; Check Details

After the Ziro Music Festival in September, its time to focus on more music festivals in the North East. While the Cherry Blossom Music Festival in Shillong is all set to be held in November, music lovers are in for another surprise from the North East.

Now, Guwahati is all set for its own music festival. The popular town in Assam is all set for the inaugural Freebird Music Festival at the Greenwood Resort on December 9 and 10. This two-day festival features an exciting lineup of artists.

The artist lineup includes indie-folk sensation When Chai Met Toast from Kochi, multi-talented singer-composer and actor Farhan Akhtar, renowned hip-hop star KR$NA, the gifted singer-songwriter Suzonn, the talented Assamese artist Shankuraj Konwar, and more.

In addition to these headliners, the festival promises electrifying performances from Lady Midday, the socially conscious rock band Rain in Sahara, singer Neel Akash, and the indie rock band Cloud Collective.

As the festival draws closer, additional artists are expected to be revealed, making it a must-attend event for music enthusiasts in the region.

Tickets

When: December 9 and 10

Where: The Greenwood Resort, Guwahati

Price: Tickets start at INR 699, VIP passes are INR 899, and fanpit tickets are priced at INR 1,499 per day.

For those planning to attend both days, season passes are available at INR 1,199 for general access and INR 1,599 for VIP access.

