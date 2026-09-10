Dealing With Arthritis? Check Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Support Joint Comfort And Mobility

Many suffer from arthritis with varying degrees of pain, which disrupts one’s routine. Modern medicine offers temporary solutions, that can creat other health issues, and sometimes dissatisfaction. Ayurveda offers long-term healthy solutions without disturbing your daily life. Acharya Balkrishnaji, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, speaks about arthritis, offers Ayurvedic home remedies, and explains how Patanjali helps treat this joint pain.

What is arthritis?

Arthritis means inflammation, swelling, pain, or damage to the joints. In India, over 15%, or around 210 million people, suffer from arthritis-related problems. The common types include osteoarthritis that affects the joint cartilage, rheumatoid arthritis, that makes the immune system to harm the joint, gout that activates uric acid crystal build-up in the joints, and infectious arthritis, caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi in the joints.

Reasons behind getting affected by arthritis include age increasing joint wear and tear, obesity putting weight on the joints, such as hips and knees, genes making you liable to arthritis, and lifestyle choices such as a sedentary lifestyle and little to no exercise. Ayurveda calls arthritis 'sandhivata', an ailment caused by Vata dosha imbalance. Vata dosha deals with air and space and is linked with dryness, mobility, and worsening.

Ayurveda treats or minimises arthritis without upsetting your routine. Know home remedies suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji along with Patanjali products useful for treating arthritis.

Ayurvedic Home Remedies to Treat Arthritis

Mustard Seeds: Acharya Balkrishnaji suggests, “Grind mustard seeds and mix in a little turmeric. You may add oil — such as mustard or coconut oil — to the mixture. It is highly beneficial for those suffering from arthritis. For cases of paralysis, if you grind the mustard seeds into an extremely fine powder and massage it onto the body, it proves very effective. You can apply it dry on areas with little body hair or mix it with a little oil for areas with more hair; this is highly beneficial for conditions like arthritis and paralysis.” Patanjali Khubkala Hedge Mustard Seeds (50 Gms) are a premium-quality seed perfect for this remedy.

Turmeric Milk: Turmeric helps with lowering arthritis symptoms. Its compounds, especially curcumin, help reduce arthritis pain and inflammation and ease stiffness. Add half a teaspoon of turmeric to a glass of warm milk. Drink it at night to lessen pain and inflammation. Add Patanjali Turmeric Powder (20 Gms, 100 Gms, 200 Gms and 500 Gms) to the milk for treating arthritis issues.

Castor Oil: Ayurveda suggests using castor oil to deal with arthritis issues since it lowers joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation. Warm the castor oil and massage it gently on the affected joints. It lowers Vata aggravation and stiffness. Patanjali Cold-Pressed Castor Oil with Vitamin E (100 ML) deals with joint issues like arthritis.

Read Also Suffering From Acidity? 4 Ayurvedic Home Remedies That May Help Soothe Digestive Discomfort

Apart from the remedies, Patanjali’s ayurvedic products treat arthritis. Divya Orthogrit Tablet (41 Gms) has ayurvedic ingredients such as turmeric, harad, chitrak, amla, Punarnava, giloy, and gajpipal. It supports joint and bone health, boosts movement, and lowers inflammation and pain due to issues such as osteoarthritis.

Patanjali Nutrela Ortho Care Joint Support Powder (300 Gms) is formulated to lower joint pain and swelling while boosting joint flexibility and mobility. Divya Peedantak Vati (40 Gms and 43 Gms) has ingredients like ashwagandha, turmeric, nirgundi, and praval pishti. It eases joint pain and irritation, aids in movement, and supports nerve and muscle health.

With Ayurveda, home remedies advised by Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurv

ed, and Patanjali products, arthritis cannot affect your health.