Suffering From Acidity? 4 Ayurvedic Home Remedies That May Help Soothe Digestive Discomfort

The moment your digestive health goes for a toss, it feels impossible to work. Your overall health depends on your gut health. Acidity is a digestive issue that harms your health if untreated. Ayurveda offers holistic solutions. Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, speaks on acidity, Ayurvedic home remedies to treat it, and Patanjali products to manage acidity.

Details About Acidity

When one has acidity or acid reflux, the stomach develops excess gastric acid or causes acid reflux into the food pipe. This causes heartburn or a burning sensation in the chest or upper stomach and leaves a sour aftertaste. Other symptoms include sour burps, bloating, vomiting, indigestion, heaviness after meals, and slight nausea.

Reasons include too much spicy, oily, or fatty food, skipping meals or irregular eating times, side effects from medication, too much soda, lying down after eating, high doses of caffeine, and high stress levels. Ayurveda states that acidity occurs due to a sharp digestive fire and an imbalance in Pitta dosha.

Ayurvedic preparations offer quick and long-term relief. Discover home remedies suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji to treat acidity totally, along with Patanjali products useful in treating acid reflux issues.

4 Ayurvedic Home Remedies to Ease Acidity

Coriander Seeds: Acharya Balkrishnaji reveals, “Take three to four grams of coriander seeds and boil them in two glasses of water. When it boils down to 200 ml, strain this decoction. Once it cools, add a little honey or rock sugar. It is useful for treating acidity. Patanjali Coriander Whole (200 Gms) is a good option here.

Fennel Seeds: Try munching on a spoonful of fennel seeds to treat acidity-related bloating or burning. Or boil the seeds in water for five minutes, strain it and drink it warm. Soak the seeds overnight in a glass of water. Have this water in the morning on an empty stomach. Use Patanjali Fennel Whole (10 Gms) in the remedies.

Milk: Cold milk is a great option to deactivate acid reflux. Have a glassful when you feel the acid levels rising. Boil a pinch of mulethi powder in milk and drink to soothe the stomach lining. A pinch of crushed cardamom pods in warm milk lowers gas and gut heat. Divya Mulethi Churna (100 Gms) in milk treats hyperacidity, provides relief from digestive issues like indigestion, and soothes the stomach lining.

Amla: The vitamin C and antioxidants in amla make the stomach lining strong and manage acid secretion. Blend a tablespoon of amla juice in water and drink it daily to treat hyperacidity. Or mix half a teaspoon of amla powder in honey and consume before meals. Patanjali Amla Juice (500 Ml and 1 Ltr) with its natural goodness of amla helps manage acidity and related issues.

Patanjali has many products to treat acidity. Divya Acidogrit Tablet (37 Gms) has ayurvedic ingredients such as punarnava, bhumi amla, fennel, and mulethi. It treats acid reflux, calms the digestive lining, lowers digestive issues such as bloating, and boosts digestion.

Or include Divya Avipattikar Churna (100 gms), as it lowers acidity and heartburn, boosts digestion, treats constipation, decreases gas and bloating, and detoxifies the digestive tract. It contains ingredients like sonth, marich, harad, baheda, amla, clove, and nishotha.

Acidity can be unnerving. But home remedies suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and Patanjali products can remove acidity holistically.