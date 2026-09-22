Dead Mosquito Found Inside Starbucks Drink, Netizens Tag FDA Chief Tukaram Munde After Video Goes Viral - WATCH

A Starbucks drink has become the centre of a social media hygiene controversy after a content creator claimed she found what appeared to be a dead mosquito inside her beverage. The video quickly spread online, with users calling for answers from the coffee chain and tagging Maharashtra FDA officials, including FDA chief Tukaram Munde.

Viral video shows alleged mosquito in Starbucks drink

Content creator Shikha, who posts on Instagram as @thatsheengirl, shared a video documenting the incident. Titled “Strabucks we need answers!!!”, the clip showed a pink strawberry-based drink with what appeared to be a dead mosquito among chunks of strawberry.

In the accompanying caption, Shikha expressed her disappointment and questioned the hygiene standards at the outlet. She wrote, “@starbucks @starbucksindia we need answers!!! Please tag them in the comments! 😡😡😡 You pay 500 rs and you get this !!!??? Where is the hygiene?? @starbucksindia UGH DISAPPOINTED 😞”

The video has since triggered a wider conversation online about food and beverage hygiene at popular restaurants and chains.

Watch the video below:

Netizens tag Tukaram Munde, demand action

The incident surfaced amid a series of social media posts in which consumers have raised concerns about allegedly finding insects or other unwanted material in food served at restaurants. Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Munde has also recently conducted inspections at eateries, with some establishments facing licence suspensions following action by the department.

Against this backdrop, several users tagged Munde under Shikha’s post and asked him to look into the Starbucks complaint.

One user wrote, “Brand like Starbucks it can't expect from you, you guys are known for good quality and hygiene service, you need more improvement in this rather than having a brand name.”

Other reactions included, “Haaaaawww cheee cheeee”, while another user tagged Munde and wrote, “@tukaram_ias please help sir 😢”. Another comment read, “@tukaram_ias jaldi se jaldi starbucks par action lo”.

Starbucks responds to viral complaint

Starbucks India also responded to Shikha in the comments section of the viral post. The coffee chain apologised and asked her to share her contact details privately so its customer care team could follow up.

Starbucks wrote, “@thatsheengirl Hi thatsheengirl, we are sorry to hear about that. Please inbox us your contact number, our Customer Care Team would connect with you.”