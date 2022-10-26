Got tanned during exposure to Solar Eclipse? Effective ways to de-tan your skin

Effective ways to de-tan your skin | File

The globe witnessed partial solar eclipse or the surya grahan last evening, i.e. on October 25. If you believe that the sunrays and strong radiations from the celestial phenomenon affected your skin and dulled it, here are some ways to get back your fresh and lively skin.

De-tan the natural way:

Cucumber to cure

Cucumber |

Cucumber soothes the skin, hence take two teaspoons of cucumber juice and one teaspoon of lemon juice. Add a pinch of turmeric, mix well and apply on the affected areas. Leave for 20 minutes and wash off. This face mask is ideal for oily skin. Eating cucumbers is an added benefit as it helps you cool down internally.

Milk magic

Milk | Pixabay

The easiest magic potion is raw milk with a pinch of turmeric and a drop of lemon juice. It should be applied on the face and other affected areas, left to dry and then washed off with cold water. This face pack gives instant relief from sun burn and lightens skin tone. One may also use yoghurt instead of milk to reduce the tan.

Gylcerin and lemon drops to not make you cry of the tan

Gylcerin and lemon drops |

Mix the juice of one lemon with some sugar and apply the mixture on the face. Wait for 20 minutes and then rinse with water. Sugar is an excellent cleansing agent and lemon is great for curing a tan. If you have dry skin, you can add a few drops of glycerin to this face pack.

