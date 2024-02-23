Dating A Millennial? Here's What Study Says About Their Wedding Goals

Are you planning to take your relationship to the next level? You would be delighted to know what millennials dream about and call a perfect wedding. If you are planning to propose to your partner for marriage, and they happen a Gen Y or millennial (early 90s), impress them with an idea of a destination wedding.

A recent survey report by Betterhalf, one of India's matrimony app and premier tech-enabled end-to-end wedding planning and fulfillment company, pointed out that millennials prefer destination weddings and their interest in traveling and enjoying their special day.

Over 5,000 people record their preferences

The matrimonial platform recently surveyed people across an array of channels, namely Instagram, LinkedIn, Google Forms, and Broadcasting, accumulating more than 5,000 responses that revealed how the early 90s kids imagined their wedding.

69% millennials dream of destination wedding, says survey

The report stated that being a generation that has an innate love for travelling, millennials have showcased the same in terms of their wedding preferences. Nearly 69% of urban professionals have demonstrated an increasing preference towards having destination wedding celebrations, with only 11% of millennials choosing the contrary. At the same time, new-age brides and grooms-to-be also demonstrate their unwavering passion for travelling, with 73% of them being open to exploring off-beat destinations in India for their wedding.

Hear it from the CEO

On this note, Pawan Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of the platform noted that Betterhalf would align with the wedding needs of today's millennial populace and acknowledge the changed mindset that has evolved through traditional times. "To-be brides and grooms are cultivating increasing traction towards destination weddings, and Betterhalf is crafting immaculate destination wedding experiences that seamlessly resonate with the voice, values, and vision of the present generation," he said.

Goa, Rajasthan, and more on the list

Furthermore, the survey also noted that the generation prioritises grandeur venues irrespective of the location and values perfection.

It was learned that 31% preferred blue beach backdrops, followed by 25% and 24% going for mountains and heritage tapestry respectively for their shaadi scenes. Also, 30% of millennials expressed their desire to tie the knots in Goa and Rajasthan, making these their ideal wedding destinations. This was followed by a few choosing Lakshadweep and Himachal for destination weddings.