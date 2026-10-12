'Darna Nahi': Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Demonstrates Self-Defence Moves Amid Delhi Protest - Watch

Amid the ongoing protest in Delhi over allegations of voter-list manipulation, retired Indian Army officer Major Khushboo Patani has shared a self-defence video offering safety advice, particularly for women. Actor Disha Patani's sister demonstrated a series of basic moves and stressed the importance of practising them repeatedly so they become instinctive in a stressful situation.

The protest has called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation, which the Election Commission has denied.

Khushboo Patani shares self-defence moves in video

In the video shared on Instagram, Khushboo demonstrated four basic self-defence moves, including two elbow strikes, a long kick and a knee strike. The clip focused on simple movements that viewers could practise to prepare themselves to respond to a potential threat.

The video ended with the message, "FOR SELF DEFENCE ONLY. Without courage nothing works."

Check out the video below:

In her comments, Khushboo emphasised that repeatedly practising self-defence techniques is important. She wrote, "Bina practice kae ap freeze hojaegi aur apko samjh nahi aega ki karana kya hain. So practice karo, karte raho. Minimum 1000 times practice chahae... jab tak muscle memory mae nah aajaye."

She also advised women to carry pepper spray for personal safety, writing, "and please carry pepper spray for your security only."

Khushboo further urged people attending protests to remain alert and avoid being isolated. She advised women not to attend alone or in pairs, recommending that they stay with a group instead. She also cautioned against confronting a crowd and advised people to prioritise getting away from danger.