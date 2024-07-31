Dark Wood Laminates Is The New Aesthetic Interior Trend & Choice Of GenZ's Modern Space, Says Industry Expert

Canva

Trends in the world of interior design come and go like the seasons, each leaving a distinct mark on our homes. Homeowners and designers in the industry are always searching for fresh ideas that can revolutionise and redefine living spaces. Among these evolving trends, one pattern that has caught the attention of modern housing is the use of dark wood laminates.

Modern homes increasingly use dark wood laminates, a popular material that replicates the look of deep-toned wood. Compared to the lighter colours that have been in style for a long, they provide a distinctive vibe in the house. Dark wood laminates have been a popular choice among homeowners looking for fresh approaches to creating unique and welcoming spaces.

Let's understand the essential factors that have initiated the trend of dark wood laminates in modern houses with Mehul Agarwal, interior expert and Director & CEO of Dorby.

Generational influence

The trend is influenced by generational preferences, as Gen Z tends to favour dark furniture, while Gen X has a special affection for dark cabinetry. Dark wood laminates have the ability to provide warmth, sophistication, and a touch of drama in the space, becoming key players in this design revolution.

Adding to this, industry expert Mehul Agarwal said, "Gen X prefer dark cabinets, while Gen Z prefers dark furniture. This shift towards darker tones represents a broader evolution in our understanding of how spaces can influence mood, productivity, and overall well-being."

Canva

Appeal of Dark Wood Laminates

Dark wood laminates are popular because they give contemporary homes a sense of depth and polish look. They satisfy the increasing need for attractive house design in the modern generation. These laminates can discreetly define different zones in open-plan living rooms, providing structure and separation without the need for physical boundaries.

Talking about the appeal of these trendy laminates on modern houses, the expert stated, "Dark wood laminates offer rich, luxurious look of dark hardwoods like walnut, mahogany, or ebony, without the associated costs or maintenance requirements. Their deep tones create a sense of warmth and cosiness while also providing a striking contrast when paired with lighter elements in a room."

Canva

Her further added, "Their versatility allows homeowners to create dramatic, eye-catching spaces, evoking a range of moods, right from a sense of peace to an air of intrigue. They can also create a cosy, intimate atmosphere in bedrooms or a feeling of refined luxury in living areas and dining rooms."

Additionally, these laminates are less likely to fall out of style due to their timeless appeal, which makes them an ideal choice for anyone who wants a design that will last long.

Canva

Applications in Modern Homes

Dark wood laminates have found their way into various surface decor applications in modern homes, offering versatility and style beyond traditional flooring.

Here are ways to embrace dark wood laminates in your house interiors, according to Mehul Agarwal:

Kitchens and Bathroom

In kitchens, these laminates are increasingly used for cabinetry, providing a rich, sophisticated look that contrasts beautifully with light-coloured countertops. They can transform ordinary cabinets into statement pieces, adding depth and character to the heart of the home.

In bathrooms, these laminates are applied to vanities and storage units, bringing a touch of luxury to the space.

Canva

Living room and Bedrooms

In living areas and bedrooms, these laminates are popular for accent walls, creating focal points that add warmth and visual interest. They are also used in custom built-ins, such as bookshelves and home office desks, offering a sleek, contemporary look.

Further, furniture pieces like dining tables, coffee tables, and bedroom sets featuring dark wood laminates can serve as anchoring elements in a room’s design.

Lasting Trend

By offering the perfect blend of aesthetics, practicality and affordability, these versatile materials have secured their place in contemporary design. As homeowners seek ways to create unique, personalised spaces, dark wood laminates will undoubtedly remain a popular choice for adding warmth and elegance to modern homes.