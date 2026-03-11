Dandi March: Why Salt Matters For Your Health As Per Ayurveda

Time and again, we need reminders to prioritise our health, and including the right kind of salt in our meals is one such important aspect. Most doctors recommend the regular use of iodised salt in everyday cooking. This everyday ingredient also carries deep historical significance in India. The Dandi March, which took place 96 years ago on March 12, 1930, was a powerful nonviolent protest led by Mahatma Gandhi against the British government’s unjust salt laws. Keeping this historic moment in mind, we explore the significance of this movement in Indian history, the Ayurvedic benefits of consuming salt, tips for its proper consumption, and the range of Patanjali salt offerings.

Importance of the Dandi March

The 24-day non-violent Satyagraha was aimed at countering the British salt monopoly. This nationwide movement saw millions fight the law. There were mass arrests as well. Foreign goods were boycotted and people avoided taxes. The march ended in Dandi and marked the beginning of such movements against British rule over India.

Ayurvedic Benefits of Salt

While the Dandi March was connected to an important part of India’s fight for independence, there is no doubt the right salt and amount is beneficial. The salt’s heavy and soggy nature balances the Vata Dosha due to its grounding nature. It also reduces the Dosha’s dryness, muscle spasm, and constipation. Another benefit is aiding in absorbing nutrients and water. It boosts digestive enzymes and salivation, breaking down food and decreasing toxins. Different salts have different benefits and usage.

Benefits as Per Types

The commonly used sea salt improves flavour and is used to season vegetables, meats and desserts, to finish dishes like salads, and to preserve meats and pickles. It also exfoliates and brightens the skin, and relaxes muscles when used in a salt bath.

The commonly used iodised salt supports thyroid health, helps control blood pressure, and regulates metabolism and heart rate. It also aids cognitive function and prevents iodine deficiency, thereby avoiding disorders like goitre and hypothyroidism.

Black salt or kala namak aids digestion by helping control bloating and gas through bile production. It also helps manage acid reflux. Since it is high in minerals and low in sodium, it helps regulate blood pressure and supports heart health.

Natural and less-processed rock salt is valued for its nutrient absorption qualities. It contains minerals like calcium, magnesium and potassium. It improves digestion and helps treat ailments like bloating and constipation. It can replenish lost electrolytes and prevent dehydration. It also helps soothe a sore throat by reducing inflammation and clearing the respiratory airways. Use it as a scrub to exfoliate the skin or in a bath to relieve skin irritation.

Tips on Right Salt Consumption

How to Cook: It is preferable to include salt while cooking, especially in ghee or oil along with the spices. This technique also helps with easier digestion.

Impact of Excess: If consumed in excess, it can lead to excessive thirst, a burning sensation, acidity and other gut-related health troubles. It may also worsen blood-related conditions such as blood pressure and bleeding issues, weaken muscles and lead to skin drooping, damage teeth, and negatively impact reproductive health. So, keep salt intake as required or lower.

As per Doshas: For Vata Dosha, salt should be consumed in moderation. Kapha Dosha should lower their intake to avoid water retention and weight gain. Pitta Dosha also needs to have less salt to avoid intensifying skin or blood ailments.

Patanjali offers salt options with Ayurvedic benefits. Patanjali Iodised Salt (Namak) (1 Kg) is a high-quality salt fortified with iodine. Iodine is essential for managing thyroid gland health. This salt option is treated with care, maintains quality and texture, and doesn’t have dirt.

Try Patanjali Kala Namak (Black Salt) (100 Gms, 200 Gms, and 1 kg) that contains sodium chloride and little quantities of sulphur from Himalayas. It contains the required nutrients and minerals for good digestion, controlled electrolyte levels, and maintained overall health.

Or consume Patanjali Sendha Namak (Rock Salt), especially during fasts. This purest form of salt contains high levels of nutrients like potassium, iron, zinc, magnesium, and copper. It helps good digestion, respiratory health and metabolism, manages weight and blood pressure, is an immunity booster and is rich in nutrients.

While celebrating the importance of the Dandi March, or Salt Movement, on March 12, you must remember the health importance of salt.