Dal Lake Turns Into An Open-Air Art Gallery With 40 Vibrant Shikaras

As my shikara sliced silently through the glutinous waters of Dal Lake, the morning sun danced across gentle ripples while kingfishers skimmed the surface overhead. Around every bend floated bursts of crimson, saffron, cobalt and emerald. The familiar wooden boats or shikharas that have ferried generations of visitors across Kashmir's most celebrated lake had become moving works of art, their painted panels narrating stories of the Valley's folklore, architecture, crafts and breathtaking landscapes. Framed by the majestic Zabarwan mountains, the scene felt less like a boat ride and more like an open-air gallery drifting across the water.

Floating canvases

The transformation is part of Aks-e-Kashmir, a first-of-its-kind public art initiative by Asian Paints in collaboration with St+art Foundation, XXL Collective and local designers. Forty traditional shikaras have been reimagined by contemporary artists, turning one of Kashmir's most iconic symbols into an immersive cultural experience.

Interestingly, the project does not replace tradition with contemporary art—it builds upon it. The graceful wooden boats retain their unmistakable Kashmiri identity while becoming storytellers, each depicting a different facet of the Valley's rich cultural heritage. Some celebrate the intricate motifs of Kashmiri carpets and papier-mâché, others reinterpret walnut wood carving, old Srinagar architecture, blooming lotus flowers and the region's changing seasons. Artists Owais Ahmed, Sheehij Kaul, Zahra Javed and Shweta Sharma have used specialized paints, wood finishes and fabrics to ensure the boats preserve their traditional charm while acquiring a fresh visual identity capable of withstanding Kashmir's changing weather.

The result is striking. Visitors no longer see the shikaras merely as a means of transport. They pause to admire them, photograph them from every angle and often choose their rides based on the artwork itself.

Hope for boatmen

Yet the initiative is about much more than beautiful boats. It has also brought unexpected benefits to the men whose lives revolve around them.

Dressed in a well-worn pheran, 42-year-old boatman Mohamed Ashraf gently ran his hand over the polished side of his newly painted shikara with unmistakable pride. For him, the makeover is not merely cosmetic—it is an investment in his livelihood. "This shikara is how I earn my living," he told me. "We all want our boats to look attractive because tourists naturally choose the prettier ones. In this age of social media, the boat's aesthetics have become very important. But repainting and maintaining them costs around ₹20,000, and that's a big expense for many of us."

Smiling as visitors stopped to photograph his boat, he added, "After Asian Paints gave it this makeover, it looks completely different. Tourists notice it immediately. A beautiful shikara attracts more visitors, and that means more business."

A little further along the lake, Muzaffar Ahmed rested his oar against the side of his brightly painted deodar-wood shikara while curious travelers admired its colorful motifs before even climbing aboard. The 48-year-old has spent nearly two decades rowing visitors across Dal Lake. His boat, worth around ₹3.5 lakh, is both his workplace and his family's most valuable asset.

"People don't realize how much maintenance these boats need," he said. "The biggest challenge is making sure water doesn't seep into the wood because that damages the boat. Even though I charge around ₹900 for an hour's ride, a large part of what I earn goes into maintaining it."

Looking around at the colorful boats bobbing gently on the lake, he smiled. "There painted shikaras have changed the entire look of Dal Lake. Visitors stop to photograph them before they even step inside. If tourists enjoy the experience more, all of us benefit."

Restoring locals’ pride

Their words perhaps capture the true spirit of Aks-e-Kashmir. Beyond creating a floating art gallery, the initiative has restored pride to the people whose livelihoods depend upon these iconic boats while giving visitors a deeper appreciation of Kashmir's living traditions.

Speaking at the launch, Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO of Asian Paints Ltd., said the company's vision was to celebrate Kashmir not merely for its breathtaking scenery but also for its people, traditions and enduring cultural heritage.

"Every shikara tells a different story of Kashmir," he said. "Each one celebrates a unique aspect of the Valley—its crafts, folklore, festivals, architecture and natural beauty. We hope initiatives like these encourage cultural tourism while creating greater recognition for local artists and artisans."

For Arjun Bahl, Co-founder of St+art Foundation and XXL Collective, the project reflects a simple yet powerful belief—that art should belong to everyone, not just gallery visitors.

As I left Dal Lake, the image that lingered was not simply of vibrant boats drifting across shimmering waters, but of art seamlessly woven into everyday life. Families paused to take photographs, children pointed excitedly at the painted boats, and boatmen proudly narrated the stories behind the artwork decorating their vessels.

For centuries, the shikara has carried people across Dal Lake. Today, it also carries stories—of artists and artisans, of boatmen and visitors, of heritage reimagined rather than replaced. By turning these humble wooden boats into floating galleries, Aks-e-Kashmir demonstrates that public art can do far more than beautify a destination. It can preserve cultural memory, revive livelihoods and ensure that one of Kashmir's oldest traditions continues to sail confidently into the future.

(Neeta Lal, formerly Senior Editor with some of India's leading mainline publications, is a SOPA-nominated independent journalist exploring the intersections of art, culture, travel & lifestyle in South Asia and beyond)