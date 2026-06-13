'Dal-Chawal Completes My Meal': Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals Her Comfort Food And Match-Day Diet |

Indian Women's Cricket Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur may be one of the most formidable batters on the field, but when it comes to food, the star cricketer prefers keeping things simple and rooted in home-cooked comfort. Currently leading India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, Harmanpreet recently shared insights into her diet and eating habits in an interview with ESPN.

The skipper revealed that she avoids heavy meals before matches and prefers eating light to stay agile on the field. According to Harmanpreet, consuming heavy food can leave players feeling bloated and affect their movement and natural rhythm while running between the wickets.

"When playing in India, I usually go for boiled rice, dal, and whatever vegetarian starters there are," she said, explaining her pre-game meal preferences.

Among all dishes, it is dal that holds a special place in her heart. The cricketer admitted that her meal feels incomplete without it and that she can happily eat it every single day.

"Dal of any kind is a perennial favourite. I can have it pretty much every day of the week, and once I spot dal on my plate, my meal is complete," she told the publication.

Harmanpreet also reflected on her childhood and family food traditions. Coming from a largely vegetarian household, she said dal has always been an integral part of their daily meals. While she and her brother do enjoy non-vegetarian dishes, it is usually reserved for occasions when they dine out.

"The dal that's cooked at home is unmatchable, so that would be my pick for the best dish from the Bhullar household," she recalled fondly.

Even her post-workout nutrition follows a balanced approach. Harmanpreet usually opts for either egg-based or plant-based protein meals to aid recovery. During travel, she keeps energy bars within reach for a quick boost.

Despite her disciplined food habits, the Indian captain does indulge her sweet tooth from time to time. She confessed that she is particularly fond of traditional Indian sweets, saying, "I am a sucker for barfi and milk cake."