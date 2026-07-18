'Cutest Jagannath Yatra Ever': Young Devotees’ Rath Yatra Recreation Wins Hearts Online

Young Devotees’ Rath Yatra Recreation Wins Hearts Online | Instagram

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most biggest and sacred Hindu observance which is celebrated every year in Odisha's holy town, Puri. This year, the celebration has already begun on Thursday, July 16, 2026. The festival is predominantly celebrated in Odisha but other parts of the country.

As the spirit of the Jagannath Rath Yatra continues to sweep across the country, a heartwarming video featuring a group of young children recreating the grand festival has captured the internet's attention. The adorable clip has gone viral on social media, with users calling it the "cutest Jagannath Yatra ever." Read full article to know.

Little recreation of Rath Yatra goes viral

As the country celebrates the festival with great enthusiasm, a camera captures a group of little children's recreating the Rath Yatra in more adorable way. With a toy truck symbolising Mahaprabhu's Rath, colourful sheets and flowers for adornments, and a cloth-and-paint Jagannath idol they created, the children vividly animated the essence of the yatra with impressive artistry.

The video shows children dressed as Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, while others enthusiastically take on the roles of devotees pulling a miniature wooden chariot through their neighbourhood. The youngsters can be seen joyfully participating in the procession, closely mirroring the traditions observed during the famous Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha.

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Recreation reflects festival spirit

The recreation, though simple, beautifully reflects the essence of the centuries-old festival. The video received immense praise as it surfaced on social media. The miniature chariot, colourful decorations and the children's excitement have won the admiration of viewers. Many users praised the parents and local community for encouraging children to learn about India's cultural and spiritual heritage in such a meaningful way.

Netizens reaction

The video quickly garnered thousands of likes, shares and comments. One user on Instagram named black armourr wrote, "This is the cutest Rath Yatra I've ever seen. May Lord Jagannath bless these little devotees." Another commented, "Traditions stay alive when children celebrate them with such joy." Several others said the clip brought a smile to their faces and reminded them of their own childhood celebrations.

Jagannath Rath Yatra

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of India's most significant religious festivals, during which Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, is taken from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple in a massive wooden chariot. The nine-day festival is celebrated every year when lakhs of devotees from around the world come to the holy town of Puri and participate in the vibrant festival.