Curator-Artist Bina Aziz On Alchemy Of Light: 'This Is Not Just Art To Be Seen, But Something To Be Felt'

Artistic insights fascinate those with a creative mindset. Art exhibitions offer exposure to imaginative works. Curator and artist Bina Aziz has brought together a group exhibition of contemporary artists, The Alchemy of Light.

Presented by Les Trésors Art Gallery in collaboration with MIDAS Touch, the exhibition features gold, silver, and copper leafing for a metallic touch. View works by Archana Srivastava, Arzan Khambatta, Bina Aziz, Sharvari Luth, Jaya Lamba, Laila Khan, Shola Carletti, and Venkatesh Pate.

View it between April 12 and May 11, 2026, at Les Trésors Art Gallery, Atria Mall, Worli. Curator and artist Bina Aziz speaks to The Free Press Journal regarding the exhibition, and all things art.

Excerpts from the interview:

Can you tell us about the exhibition? What can one expect from it?

Each artist brings their own aura, colour, and interpretation to the canvas. Metal leaf, especially gold, transforms into a carrier of light and energy. What one experiences is not just art but a quiet, luminous presence that stays with you.

‘Alchemy of Light’ explores metal leafing as a medium where the alchemy of metal reveals a deeper narrative of inner illumination. The metal becomes a metaphor for inner transformation. This is not just art to be seen but something to be felt.

The exhibition brings together Arzan Khambatta, Venkatesh Pate, Laila Khan, I, Sharvari Luth, Archana Srivastava, Jaya Lamba and Shola Carletti, each interpreting light through our distinct artistic language.

Presented at Les Trésors Art Gallery, Atria Mall, Worli, with gallerists Archana Srivastava and Priyanka Morjaria, it offers a layered, immersive experience where material, light and emotion come together.

How did the process of curation happen?

The curation was intuitive and structured. It began with the idea of light as an inner and emotional force. I think out of the box. With every artist, the conversation with leafing and the magic they create with it are different. It will be a treat for all art lovers and connoisseurs to see the sacred world of gold which illuminates temples, mosques and hotels for centuries. I chose each artist for their ability to interpret that idea in a unique way. The aim was to create a dialogue.

Any challenges you faced while curating?

Not really. These are all established artists with a strong, individual voice, and I knew each of them would bring a unique dimension to their work. That said, working with metal leafing requires great precision. So, aligning the artistic intent with the demands of the material was a thoughtful and detailed process.

Was there any moment that made you pick light as the theme?

Light has always been central to my work. But this time it came from a more internal space. It became about light as healing, as hope and as energy.

How was the experience collaborating with them?

It felt very organic and intuitive. Every artist brought a unique energy and perspective, and there was a beautiful sense of trust and openness throughout. It didn’t feel like eight individuals—it felt like one collective spirit evolving together.”

How is the light interpreted through the works?

Light becomes material and metaphor across the works – expressed through reflection, surface, stillness, and movement. Each artist interprets it uniquely—some absorb it, some refract it, and others transform it. This layered dialogue is what gives the exhibition its conceptual richness. For me, light is both presence and energy.

How is the theme exhibited differently through many artists as compared to solo shows?

A solo show gives one perspective. A collective creates multiple layers. You experience the same theme through different lenses, which makes it more immersive and engaging.

You collaborated with Midas Touch. Why them?

I did a solo exhibition with Midas Touch in 2012, in 24-karat gold leafing, when they approached me to collaborate on an exhibition titled ‘The Renaissance Redefined'. I thought, why not bring the artists who have been using leafing in their works to understand how leafing speaks to them? Gold leafing is an ancient art. And Afzal Khan, the founder of Midas Touch, with 75 years of experience and known as the 24K Magic Man, is one of the best. I am proud to collaborate with him and his son, Shehzad. Their expertise in metal leafing aligned perfectly with my vision for Alchemy of Light. It was important to work with someone who respects both the art and the process.

What kind of collaboration are we speaking of?

All the metal, which includes 24k gold, gold imitation, silver, champagne and copper leafing used in the artworks, is given to us by Shehzad Khan. It is a very organic collaboration where the material enhances the artwork without overpowering it.

You are a multifaceted personality in the world of art. Please take us through your journey.

My journey has been organic and evolving. I began as an artist. Over time, I expanded into curating and creating platforms that help art travel beyond boundaries. I’ve always believed art should reach people, across mediums and cultures.

Supporting and promoting talented artists has been an important part of that journey, because recognition matters. Seeing them grow and succeed today is deeply fulfilling. I have helped several NGOs raise funds through art, which is also very satisfying.

Taking Indian art to global platforms has been another meaningful chapter, and through it all, I continue to believe in the idea of giving while receiving.

What are the projects, collaborations, and events you are really working on?

I am working on a few upcoming exhibitions and cross-disciplinary collaborations that bring art into new spaces. The idea is to push boundaries, reach new audiences and keep evolving creatively.