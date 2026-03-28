Artist-Curator Satyendra Rane Showcases Art By IPS, IAS Officers & Professionals: 'The Idea Always Is To Create A Cohesive Ambience'

Ankush Dhupkar, Sanjay Sawant, Shailendra Gaikwad, Satyendra Rane, Mousami Subhash Patil & Vikas Lavande |

Satyendra Rane, artist and curator, for the last more than a decade, has diligently worked in the art segment, not just to exhibit his own works but to take art to the corners that people have been wary of going to. He worked with underprivileged children, transgender community and many such sections of society. He was clear that his path is to be ‘inclusive’. Therefore, the exhibitions curated by him were never just of the community he chose to work with. Works were always exhibited along with professional artists. “The idea always is to create a cohesive ambience,” he had once said to me during an interview.

Satyendra is back again with another new idea. He has curated an exhibition that showcases works by IPS and IAS officers, as well as professional artists. This exhibition is free for all to see at Kaladalan Art Gallery, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, till April 2.

Artwork by artist-curator Satyendra Rane |

Excerpts from an interview:

What triggered the need to include IPS and IAS officers as artists? And how did you shortlist them?

The idea was to break the stereotype of police and administrative officers always being seen through a rigid, tough lens, and instead highlight their creative and human side. We wanted to create a platform where their artistic expressions could be seen, appreciated, and celebrated just like any other artist. At Sahayog, we believe creativity exists in everyone, regardless of profession. The inclusion of IPS, IAS & Law Enforcement officers reflects this belief and helps build a more inclusive and relatable narrative.

The selection process was organic. We reached out to individuals who already had an inclination towards art and a genuine interest in participating. The focus was not on their designation, but on their passion for art and willingness to be part of this shared platform.

Artist Dr Vibha Sharma |

Artwork by Nidhi Choudhari (IAS of Maharashtra) |

Artist Kamal Ahmed |

You have worked earlier with underprivileged children… do you still do that? What are the challenges?

Yes, working with underprivileged children continues to remain a very important part of Sahayog’s journey. Art serves as a powerful tool to empower young minds, boost confidence, and provide them with a meaningful medium of self-expression. However, there are challenges such as limited resources, irregular access to art materials, and the need for sustained engagement. Despite these hurdles, the positive impact on the children’s confidence and creativity keeps us motivated to continue these initiatives.

Ankush Anant Dhupkar artwork (Retired PSI) |

Artist Mukund Ketkar |

Artist Revathi Shivakumar |

Children, government officers… what’s next on the agenda for Sahayog?

Sahayog has always aimed to expand its reach by including diverse sections of society. Going forward, we plan to engage with more communities, bringing together people from different professions, backgrounds, and age groups. The idea is to make art more inclusive and accessible, while continuing to connect it with meaningful social initiatives. We are also exploring new ideas, such as taking art initiatives to old age homes, creating spaces for interaction, expression, and emotional well-being for senior citizens. While this is still at a conceptual stage, it reflects our intent to keep growing and reaching more lives through art.

Artwork by Vikas Lavande (PSI) |

Artist Revathi Shivakumar |

What inspired you 10 years ago to start this movement?

Sahayog was born out of the idea of bringing people together through art while contributing to society. Ten years ago, the aim was to create a platform where budding new artists with a strong creative voice could showcase their work in established, reputed galleries. Typically, these spaces do not offer solo opportunities to emerging talent. To bridge this gap, we conceptualised a show that brings together emerging and established artists, giving new voices meaningful visibility. At the same time, each edition always supported a social cause, ensuring the platform not only nurtures art, but also gives back to society. Over time, this vision has grown into a meaningful movement that blends creativity with compassion, staying true to its core idea of unity and shared humanity.