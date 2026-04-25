CSK Star Dewald Brevis Takes 'Rickshaw' Ride For Cafe Hopping In Mumbai, Plays Cricket At Shivaji Park | WATCH | Instagram @dewald_brevis_17

South African cricketer & Chennai Super Kings batter, Dewald Brevis, was seen having some time off during the packed IPL schedule in Mumbai ahead of the recent match between CSK and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The cricketer was seen enjoying a rickshaw ride on Mumbai streets, playing some cricket at Shivaji Park, and taking a pit stop for a refreshing coffee; his day was filled with local stories from the city.

In a series of pictures and videos posted by Brevis on his Instagram handle, the cricketer was seen touring the city on his own. He was seen taking an auto ride first, probably to reach his desired destination as soon as possible through the traffic. He also visited the iconic Bombay Gymkhana with his family and accompanists.

TAKE A LOOK:

While Mumbai is a hub of landmarks and iconic places, Brevis visited the place that resonates with him the most, Dadar's Shivaji Park, known for large crowds playing cricket. Brevis also shared moments from his time with the teenagers playing cricket in the ground. He also shared a bat-maker's picture, furnishing bats in an open area, capturing the raw spirit of the city.

Further, he was also seen spending quality time with his parents at a local cafe in Mumbai. The visuals also surfaced on the Internet as the global cricketer was spotted on the local streets.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The viral video reportedly shows them exiting a restaurant in the famous Pali Hill area in Mumbai.

Dewald Brevis was out of action in the initial matches for CSK due to a side strain, which he sustained during a training session. He missed the first three matches against the Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals.