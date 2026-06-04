Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers At Panchkula’s Gurudwara Nada Sahib Ahead Of India vs AFG Test Match; Know About This Religious Site

Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers At Gurudwara Nada Sahib | X/ Trip Advisor

Indian team head coach Gautam recently visited Gurudwara Shri Nada Sahib in Panchkula, Haryana, where he offered prayers and sought blessings. Images and videos from his visit have been shared widely on social media, drawing attention to one of North India's most revered Sikh shrines. He visited the shrine ahead of the one-off Test match against Afghanistan. Shi Nada Sahib is a significant Gurudwara that is located on the Ghaggar River.

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Gautam Gambhir visits Shi Nada Sahib

Gautam Gambhir visited Nada Sahib Gurudwara in Panchkula on Wednesday, June 3, with support staff after a practice session in Mullanpur. Spin bowling coach Sairaj Bhautule was also present. The team offered prayers and sought blessings at the historic Sikh shrine before the much-awaited international cricket encounter beginning on June 6. This year, India is hosting Afghanistan for a one-off Test match starting from June 6 to June 10. The historic match is taking place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

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About Shri Nada Sahib

Gurudwara Shri Nada Sahib holds immense religious significance for the Sikh community. The shrine is associated with Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru. According to Sikh history, after the Battle of Bhangani in 1688, Guru Gobind Singh stopped at this site while returning to Anandpur Sahib. It is believed that a devotee named Bhai Nadda served the Guru with great devotion, following which the place came to be known as "Nada Sahib."

Shri Nada Sahib Gurudwara | TripAdvisor

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The gurudwara attracts thousands of devotees from across the country, especially during major Sikh festivals and religious gatherings. Visitors come here to offer prayers, participate in kirtans, and seek spiritual solace. The shrine is also known for its peaceful atmosphere and community service initiatives, including the langar, where free meals are served to all visitors regardless of caste, creed, or religion.