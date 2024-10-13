 Creativity And Art Blend With Fashion At This Exhibit In Mumbai
An upcoming three-day exhibit in Mumbai will feature the creations of 40 designers from across the country

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
In a monumental showcase of India’s vibrant fashion history, an upcoming three-day exhibit in Mumbai will feature the creations of 40 designers from across the country, offering a unique glimpse into the world of fashion. The Vogue India’s Forces of Fashion exhibit, which will run from October 14 to October 16, promises to be a celebration of India’s rich design legacy and the creative forces shaping its future.

The exhibit will display rare archival pieces, signature textiles, and intricate hand-embellished motifs-elements often hidden from the public eye. Attendees can expect a deeper look into the craftsmanship that has long been the backbone of Indian fashion. From handcrafted artworks to miniature couture pieces, the exhibition blurs the lines between art and fashion, creating an immersive experience.

Bridging Art and Fashion

“This ambitious showcase started with the idea of celebrating the history and power of the Indian runway, with a twist,” said Rochelle Pinto, Head of Editorial Content for Vogue India. She described the exhibit as an experience that brings fashion enthusiasts closer to the creative process. “Blurring the boundaries between art and fashion, we've tried to create an experience that invites the audience into the heart of the creative process," she added.

The carefully curated lineup of designers includes industry veterans like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Hansraj - Wendell Rodricks , Anita Dongre, Arjun Saluja, Masaba, and Rahul Mishra, as well as emerging voices such as Ruchika Sachdev and Karishma Shahani. This diverse representation underscores the exhibit’s mission to honor the length and breadth of India’s fashion talent.

A Platform for Indian Fashion Innovation

In addition to celebrating the past, the exhibit is also forward-looking, focusing on how modern Indian fashion is evolving.

As part of this broader effort to spotlight creativity, a red-carpet gala will also be held on October 23 at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. The gala will honor exceptional talent across categories and will serve as a reminder of the dynamic energy driving the fashion industry forward.

This exhibition stands not only as a tribute to the beauty of Indian fashion but also as a milestone in its ever-growing narrative of innovation and artistry.

What: Vogue Forces of Fashion.

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

When: October 14 to October 16

