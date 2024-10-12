Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker Makes Her First Runway Debut At The Lakme Fashion Week 2024

X (Twitter)

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker made her debut on the runway at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) on Friday evening. She walked for the British brand Marks & Spencer in Delhi, showcasing their Autumn/Winter '24 collection. Manu gracefully showcased 'Autumn' energy at the runway by wearing a monochrome faux leather outfit. Her look included a high-waisted A-line midi skirt and a matching sleeveless faux leather top with a round neckline and button fastening at the back.

In a press statement, Manu shared her excitement, saying, "Walking the runway for M&S was an exhilarating experience. The ‘Big Autumn Energy’ theme perfectly captured the excitement of the collection and how it can transform your style this season. Wearing M&S made me feel vibrant and alive, and I loved showcasing pieces that reflect the bold spirit of autumn. This collection is all about embracing the season and celebrating its energy through fashion.”

Netizens loved watching Manu walk the ramp like a pro. Compliments showered in on her Instagram post as she shared her video of walking at FDCI X LFW. Many also commented that they would have loved to watch her flunt her medals she won in the recent Olympics

More about the collection

The collection featured easy-to-wear pieces with a fun and vibrant feel. Some of the items displayed included jersey tops, cropped jackets, and maxi skirts. For menswear, the collection showcased autumn shades like grey, midnight blue, and pine green, combined with neutral tones such as soft nude and dark brown. The pieces also included designs made from grindle fabric, 3D textured long sleeve knitwear, and double-breasted blazers in Donegal wool, all designed for maximum comfort.

Anna Braithwaite, M&S Clothing & Home Marketing Director, explained their autumn campaign: “As we move into autumn, that vibrant buzz and high energy associated with summer can start to ebb and many of us relax into a quieter mindset—but not at M&S! Our autumn campaign is all about embracing ‘Big Autumn Energy’ and channelling larger than life, ready to take on the new season with confidence and style.”