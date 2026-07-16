Covid-19 Cases On Rise In India: Doctor Suggests Ways To Identify Early Symptoms, Tips To Take Care & When To See The Doctor |

As COVID-19 cases witness a gradual rise across several parts of India, doctors are urging people to stay alert without giving in to panic. Unlike the devastating waves seen in previous years, the current surge has largely been associated with milder infections, thanks to widespread vaccination and immunity developed from previous infections. However, health experts stress that basic precautions, early diagnosis and timely medical attention remain key to preventing complications.

According to Dr Manav Manchanda, Director & Head – Respiratory, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, Asian Hospital, new variants and subvariants of the coronavirus are believed to be driving the recent increase in infections. While most people recover at home with supportive care, vulnerable groups such as older adults, pregnant women and individuals with chronic medical conditions continue to face a higher risk of severe illness.

Early COVID-19 Symptoms

One of the biggest challenges with the current COVID-19 infections is that the symptoms often resemble those of seasonal flu, viral fever or even the common cold. Because of this, it can be difficult to identify the infection without getting tested.

Dr Manchanda says the most commonly reported early symptoms include:

-Sore throat

-Runny or blocked nose

-Dry, non-productive cough

-Fever or chills

-Headache

-Fatigue and body aches

-Loss of taste or smell, although this is less common than during previous waves

-Shortness of breath in some individuals

-Nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea in certain cases

Since symptoms vary from person to person, anyone experiencing persistent flu-like symptoms should monitor their condition closely and consider getting tested if advised by a healthcare professional.

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Home Care Tips For Mild COVID-19 Symptoms

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids such as water, soups and coconut water to prevent dehydration, particularly if you have a fever.

Prioritise rest: Allow your body enough time to recover. Avoid strenuous activities and resume your routine only after your symptoms have completely resolved.

Eat a balanced diet: Consume foods rich in protein, vitamins and minerals. Fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains and protein-rich foods can help strengthen the immune system and support recovery.

Monitor your health: Keep track of your body temperature and, if possible, your oxygen saturation levels. Monitoring these regularly can help detect any worsening of symptoms early.

When should you see a doctor?

Although most infections remain mild, certain warning signs require immediate medical attention.

Seek emergency medical care if you experience:

-Difficulty breathing

-Persistent chest pain or pressure

-Confusion or altered mental state

-A sudden drop in oxygen saturation levels

As India continues to report a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases, experts emphasise that staying informed, recognising early symptoms and following simple self-care practices can help most people recover safely while reducing the risk of spreading the infection to others.