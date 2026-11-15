COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium: India's First LED Dome Planetarium Is A New Attraction For Travellers |

Mysuru, known for its grand palaces, beautiful gardens and rich cultural heritage, has added another attraction to its tourism map. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium on November 13, 2026, giving visitors a new reason to explore the city's scientific and educational side. Located on the University of Mysore campus near the foothills of Chamundi Hill, the facility offers an immersive journey into space and astronomy.

The Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre (COSMOS-Mysuru) is India's first LED dome planetarium and the world's first tilted commercial LED dome facility. Here's everything you need to know before planning a visit.

What Makes COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium Special?

The planetarium features a 15-metre tilted dome made up of approximately 6,150 custom panels and over 4.2 crore individual LEDs. With a display resolution exceeding 8K, the entire dome functions as a screen, offering visitors an immersive view of the universe. Unlike traditional planetariums that rely on projectors, its LED panels display visuals directly across the dome.

The Sky Theatre can accommodate around 150 to 168 visitors. Screenings and outreach programmes are planned in Kannada, English and Hindi, making the experience accessible to students, families and tourists.

Ticket Information And Show Timings

Although the planetarium was inaugurated on November 13, regular public screenings and ticket bookings are expected to begin after the final calibration and testing are completed. Once operational, the Sky Theatre plans to host two to three public 8K shows daily. Visitors should check for official announcements before planning their visit.

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How To Reach COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium

The planetarium is situated on Maharanapratap Road, within the University of Mysore campus, near Chamundi Hill.

By Air: Mysuru Airport is around 10–12 km away, while Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is over 180 km away.

By Train: Mysuru Junction is approximately 4–5 km from the campus. Autos, cabs and local buses are available.

By Road: Visitors can reach the campus using local buses, auto-rickshaws and ride-hailing services such as Ola and Uber.

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