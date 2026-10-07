Cosmos Flower Festival Opens In Mizoram's Champhai To Promote Eco-Cultural Tourism; Know Details Here | X/ Reddit

Mizoram's Champhai district has come alive with vibrant blooms as the Cosmos Flower Festival opens, bringing together nature, culture and tourism. The festival aims to promote eco-cultural tourism in the region while highlighting Champhai's scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage. The 11-day Hnahsin Kut, or Cosmos Flower Festival, began in Mizoram's Champhai district on October 6. Horticulture Minister C Lalsawivunga inaugurated the festival at Zotlang Mual.

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Mizoram celebrates Cosmos Flower Festival

The 11-day Hnahsin Kut, also known as the Cosmos Flower Festival, begins in Mizoram. The inauguration of the festival was done by Mizoram Horticulture Minister C Lalsawivunga. Organised by the Champhai Nature Conservancy in association with the Horticulture and Tourism departments, the festival will continue till October 16.

The Cosmos Flower Festival is being organised to showcase the natural charm of Champhai and encourage visitors to explore the district beyond its popular tourist attractions. The colourful cosmos flowers provide a picturesque setting for visitors while also reflecting the region's close connection with nature. The Cosmos Flower Festival has become a significant tourism and economic occasion for Champhai, a district bordering Myanmar. According to officials, the festival drew approximately 1.2 lakh attendees last year, resulting in an estimated economic impact of around Rs 20 crore in the district and its surroundings.

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Minister invites tourists to Champhai

The Minister invited tourists from across India and the world to visit Champhai and experience its natural attractions and cultural heritage. During the inauguration event, he said that Hnahsin Kut is a good tourist attraction while preserving the environment. Pu C. Lalsawivunga said that tourists are seeing Mizoram as a beautiful place where good people live. The Horticulture Minister said that Champhai district has a good record in crop cultivation. Champhai Winery has produced more than 7,000 litres of grape juice.

Champhai's scenic and cultural appeal

Champhai, often known for its rolling hills, lush landscapes and picturesque surroundings, is located near the India-Myanmar border. The district is also culturally significant and offers visitors an opportunity to experience the traditions, lifestyle and heritage of Mizoram.