Mizoram State University: Lunglei Family Donates 12 Bighas Of Land As CM Lalduhoma Welcomes Site Finalisation | X

Aizawl: A family in Lunglei has donated 12 bighas of land for the proposed Mizoram State University (MZSU), with Chief Minister Lalduhoma receiving the land donation document on Friday, an official statement said.

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P Lalnuntluanga of Serkawn handed over the document to Lalduhoma, who is also chairman of the Lunglei High Powered Committee (HPC), at the HPC Conference Hall.

Lalduhoma said the Centre had given the state government 15 years to establish the university and welcomed the finalisation of its site in Lunglei.

He, however, said that several requirements, including buildings, roads, water and electricity infrastructure and recruitment of faculty, needed to be completed before academic activities could begin.

The chief minister said the government had considered the views of political parties, NGOs, churches and the public before deciding to establish the university in Lunglei.

He called for collective efforts to ensure the success of the institution and urged people of Lunglei to work with a sense of ownership.

He also said that the government was working on plans to start preliminary activities, including opening an office, and would develop the university in phases according to requirements.

Thanking P Lalnuntluanga family for donating the land, Lalduhoma said the 12-bigha plot was suitable for development as an education complex.

He also stressed the need for proper documentation and amicable settlement of land-related matters.

In March last year, the state Assembly had passed 'The Mizoram State University Bill, 2025' to establish a state university in a cluster model combining various colleges and institutions to function under a single framework in line with the norms set by the National Education Policy (NEP) to establish a teaching-intensive university to cater to the affiliation of colleges within 15 years of the implementation of the policy.

Initially, Aizawl was designated as the main hub of the proposed state university.

However, the government reversed its decision and shifted the centre to Lunglei following public pressure.

In February this year, the state Assembly passed an amendment to the Mizoram State University Bill, officially shifting the proposed institution's headquarters from Aizawl to Lunglei in the southern part of the state.

The 2026 Amendment alters legislation passed just a year ago, which originally designated Aizawl as the central hub.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)