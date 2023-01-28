Consulate General of Argentina hosts a lunch to flaunt the Argentinian wines

While Argentina is famous for its Malbec across the globe, it also has a rich tradition of other varieties like Tempranillo, Bonarda and Merlot.

Though the wines in Argentina are called the ‘new world’ wines by many, the history of wines in the region is as old as 500 years — to the times when the Spanish invaded Argentina.

The Spanish grew the first vineyards around 1500 in San Juan and Mendonza regions. It was, however, in the late 1900 that the Malbec of that area caught the world’s eye and caused the ‘Malbec Boom’.

This doesn’t mean that the white grapes are not grown in Argentina. It is the only country to produce the Torronte, the dry, aromatic white wine.

“Argentina is known for Malbec and Torronte, but they also have a good Sauvivgnon Blanc and Charddonay,” says sommelier Rahul Burman.

Argentinian Consul General Guillermo Devoto says that the Argentinian wines do well in India. This could be because they pair well with Indian food.

However, going with the tradition, he is hosting a lunch today for Mumbaikars with select wines to savour at The Oberoi where the food will be predominantly Spanish..

The wines will be paired with specially curated Spanish and Italian menu by the Chef Sahil Buddhiraja. Malbec, Sauvignon Blanc of labels like Bodega Norton will be served. “We chose the wines offered at Vetro to give the chance to consumers of refine taste to have a very good experience with both the remarkable dishes offered and the wines,” CG Devoto said.

